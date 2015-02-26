LONDON Feb 26 Companies which do not face an
open competition for British defence contracts will be subject
to greater scrutiny over costs under new plans to boost
efficiency, Defence Secretary Michael Fallon will say on
Thursday.
The government, up for re-election on May 7, has cut defence
spending by around 8 percent in real terms over the last four
years to help reduce its record budget deficit, including
shrinking the size of the armed forces by around one sixth.
Britain spends more than 6 billion pounds ($9.3 billion) a
year on defence contracts where either specialist requirements
of national security prevent a competitive bidding process.
Rolls-Royce, BAE Systems, Finmeccanica
and QinetiQ are the biggest recipients of
these, according to government figures, making up around 90
percent or more of their revenue from sales to the Ministry of
Defence in 2013-14.
A new independent regulator has now been set up to keep
track of costs on such contracts, and will be able to fine
companies that break the rules as much as 1 million pounds.
"If they find costs coming in are in stark contrast to the
estimates going out, they will clamp down hard on companies and
reduce their prices," Fallon will say in a speech to business
leaders on Thursday, according to extracts released in advance.
The crackdown is not about attacking companies' profits, he
will say, but ensuring a "fair deal" for the taxpayer.
Companies have in the past "exploited a lack of competitive
pressure and transparency" Fallon will say, citing examples
where firms have tried to claim back overhead costs including
horse racing trips, motoring fines and magicians.
"It will now be up to suppliers to justify, rather than for
us to disqualify, every pound of their contracts," he will say.
($1 = 0.6455 pounds)
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Mark Potter)