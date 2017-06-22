LONDON, June 22 There is a very good chance that
British Prime Minister Theresa May will strike a deal by next
Thursday to get the support of Northern Ireland's Democratic
Unionist Party for her minority government, a senior DUP
lawmaker said.
When asked on BBC radio what the chances were of a deal by
Thursday, DUP lawmaker Jeffrey Donaldson said: "I think very
good." He added: "the sooner the better."
"The prime minister is moving this process, the agreement
process, forward," Donaldson said. "She's engaged now and we
welcome that and I think that since that has happened we have
been moving forward."
"I'll say this about Ulster men and Ulster women, we are no
pushover," he said.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by James Davey)