Sterling eases off after BoE rollercoaster
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
BELFAST, June 13 The leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party, Arlene Foster, said on Tuesday that talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May to support a new government were going well and she hoped to successfully conclude them soon.
May, who failed to secure an outright majority after last week's election and is aiming to strike a deal with the DUP to pass her legislative programme, made no comment as she left her Downing Street office.
"Discussions are going well with the government and we hope soon to be able to bring this work to a successful conclusion," Foster said on Twitter after more than an hour of talks. (Reporting by Amanda Ferguson and Padraic Halpin; editing by Michael Holden)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
LONDON, June 22 European stock markets fell for a third straight day on Thursday, as battered oil prices hovered near seven-month lows hit overnight on worries about a supply glut and falling demand.
LONDON, June 22 British finance minister Philip Hammond said he was confident Prime Minister Theresa May will strike a deal with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party to gain support for her minority government.