GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks rise, oil languishes near 10-month low on glut fears
* Sterling holds gains after BOE economist signals rate hike vote
BELFAST, June 16 Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party will not agree a deal to support Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives in government before the start of next week at the earliest, a DUP source said on Friday.
May's Conservatives have been in talks with the DUP after the prime minister's party failed to win a majority in a national election last week.
"If there is the expected positive outcome, it will be at least the start of next week before anything is signed off," a DUP source said. (Reporting by Amanda Ferguson; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
NEW YORK, June 21 Declines in financial and energy shares sent U.S. and European equity markets lower on Wednesday, weighed down in part by U.S. crude prices at 10-month lows, while the U.S. Treasury yield curve hit its flattest in nearly a decade.
