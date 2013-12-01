* Government to take steps to cut household energy bills
By Peter Griffiths
LONDON, Dec 1 British Prime Minister David
Cameron promised on Sunday to cut rising energy costs, seeking
to regain the initiative from an opposition Labour Party that
has pledged to freeze bills if it wins the next election in
2015.
Cameron said his government would set out measures to cut
bills by an average of 50 pounds ($81.90) a year in an economic
update on Thursday which finance minister George Osborne said he
would use to carry on reducing Britain's budget deficit, even as
the economy recovers.
The soaring cost of household energy has dominated political
debate in Britain since Labour leader Ed Miliband said in
September that his party would freeze bills for 20 months if it
wins power.
Labour has shifted its attack on Cameron from the long
flat-lining economy, which has returned to growth this year, to
what it calls a cost of living crisis. Many families are
squeezed by weak wage growth, rising bills and government cuts.
"Instead of a fake giveaway, we have found another way to
support Britain's hard-pressed families," Cameron wrote in a
joint article with Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg in the Sun
on Sunday newspaper.
The coalition government says Miliband's cap on bills would
not work because energy suppliers would raise their prices
before and after the 20-month freeze, wiping out any savings.
Cameron said he would transfer the cost of helping the
poorest families with energy prices from household bills to
general taxation, paid for by a tax avoidance crackdown.
The cost of a scheme to subsidise the insulation of houses -
also included in household energy bills - will be spread over a
longer period to bring down its cost, he added.
Osborne said the government was pressing utilities to make
sure the changes helped customers. "The discussion with the
energy companies is of course to make sure these are passed on
to hardworking families," he told BBC televisison.
LABOUR LEAD
Labour has used the issue of energy costs to argue that
Cameron is out of touch with ordinary voters and that he has
overseen an unfair recovery that has left the poorest behind.
Five of Britain's "Big Six" energy suppliers have increased
their charges this winter by an average of 8 percent, more than
three times the rate of inflation.
Centrica, SSE, RWE's npower,
Iberdrola's Scottish Power, EDF Energy and
E.ON - supply 98 percent of the country's homes.
A poll in October suggested Miliband's promise to freeze
energy bills was the most popular idea to emerge from the
political parties' autumn conferences.
A separate survey for the Observer newspaper on Sunday gave
Labour a seven-point lead over Cameron's Conservatives.
Asked if the announcement was forced on the government by
Miliband, Osborne said Labour's plans were unworkable and
unrealistic. "Ed Miliband ... promises what he can't deliver.
It's not credible, it's a con," he told the BBC.
Labour finance spokesman Ed Balls said shifting some of the
costs from energy bills to general taxation was "taking with one
hand to give with the other".
Osborne said he would use the half-yearly budget statement
to stress that more work needs to be done to fix the country's
public finances, even as the economy is returning to growth.
"The economic plan is working and a recovery is under way,"
he said. "In the Autumn Statement, I will say the job is not yet
done because we have got to make sure we go on taking the
difficult decisions to secure that recovery."
Osborne also said there was no house price bubble in Britain
but the government and Bank of England were working together "to
make sure we don't repeat the mistakes of the past, we monitor
debt levels in the economy, we spot asset booms like housing
booms before they emerge and take action".