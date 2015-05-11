(Adds details, background)
LONDON May 11 British Prime Minister David
Cameron has named Amber Rudd, one of the lesser known names from
his party, as energy minister to tackle such controversial
issues as government support for onshore wind farms and shale
gas.
Rudd, a former investment banker who previously served as
parliamentary under-secretary in the Department of Energy and
Climate Change for less than one year, replaces Ed Davey, a
member of the Liberal Democrat Party who lost his parliamentary
seat last week.
The energy industry had been keenly awaiting the outcome of
last week's election as all parties had proposed to enact
changes around the way the big utility companies are run.
It will now be watching whether Rudd will push ahead with
Conservative Party pledges to cut subsidies for onshore wind
farms and to boost the development of shale gas.
Britain is estimated to have substantial amounts of shale
gas trapped in underground rocks and the national government has
been supportive of developing these reserves. However, progress
has been slow because of local opposition to hydraulic
fracturing - or fracking - due to environmental concerns.
Rudd said last week the Conservative government would
continue with a plan to support creating renewable energy jobs
and to protect the environment but that it would do so by
reducing the costs of green energy and helping innovation.
Rudd's appointment also comes ahead of key U.N. climate
change talks in Paris later this year where world leaders will
seek to sign a deal to curb greenhouse gas emissions.
Shares in British utilities Centrica and SSE
reacted positively to the Conservatives' election victory on
Friday as it meant avoiding the prospect of tougher regulation
that had been proposed by the Labour Party.
(Reporting By Karolin Schaps and Costas Pitas; editing by
