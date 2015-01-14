LONDON Jan 14 British lawmakers on Wednesday
voted against giving energy regulators the power to force
utility firms to lower prices when wholesale costs fall,
rejecting a bid by the opposition Labour Party designed to win
over voters before an election in May.
Labour called the vote to try and shift the political debate
onto energy prices, an issue they have used successfully in the
past to show that voters' living standards have fallen since
Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron won power in 2010.
Seeking to gain fresh momentum in an election race which is
predicted to be the closest in a generation, Labour called on
the government to fast-track laws giving the energy regulator
new powers to force firms to cut prices.
The plan, which was opposed by the government, was defeated
by 305 votes to 228.
Energy Minister Ed Davey, a member of the junior coalition
partner Liberal Democrats, said the proposals would damage
competition and end up raising consumer bills by causing
increased uncertainty for energy firms.
"Even in the most charitable light (the Labour proposal) is
going to increase risk, increase uncertainty, increase
volatility and, as night follows day, (mean) higher prices for
consumer," Davey said in parliament.
In 2013 popular support for Labour rose after they pledged
to freeze rising energy prices for two years if they won the
2015 vote, tapping into discontent about a squeeze in living
standards caused by prolonged below-inflation wage increases.
A steep drop in the price of oil has revived the debate
about living costs, putting pressure on petrol and energy firms
to lower consumer rates. So far only E.ON have cut
their prices on the back of the oil price fall.
While the Conservatives point to petrol prices at their
lowest for five years as evidence that competition is beginning
to force firms to pass on savings, Labour say utility firms have
been too slow to act.
"We know that wholesale costs have fallen, and we know too
that energy companies will not pass on the full savings to all
consumers unless they are forced to," Labour's energy
spokeswoman Caroline Flint said, promising to bring in such laws
if they win the May 7 election.
Flint said their price freeze promise would only stop
consumer prices rising and would not be a barrier to falling
energy rates.
