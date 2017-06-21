LONDON, June 21 British Prime Minister Theresa
May's government said it remained committed to helping consumers
hit by the most expensive energy tariffs, but had not decided
how to intervene in the market and did not mention a price cap.
May had previously said she would tackle high household
energy prices if she was re-elected by introducing a cap on
standard variable tariffs that could affect about 17 million
families.
"We have committed to extending the price protection
currently in place for some vulnerable energy consumers to more
of those on the poorest value tariffs," the government said on
Wednesday, as it set out its policy plan.
"We are considering the best way to do this - whether
through action by the regulator or legislation."
(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)