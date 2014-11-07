BRIEF-Conwert Immobilien Invest FY net profit up 51.1 pct at 124.1 mln euros
* FY net profit improves by 51.1 pct to 124.1 million euros ($133.41 million)
BRUSSELS Nov 7 Britain would have until September next year to pay its 2.1-billion euro bill to Brussels under a proposal discussed by EU finance ministers on Friday, France's finance minister said.
"What I support is that Great Britain and other EU countries have 2015 to pay, with the first of September as the limit, for very understandable reasons," Michel Sapin told reporters, although he cautioned that nothing had yet been agreed. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Francesco Guarascio)
* FY net profit improves by 51.1 pct to 124.1 million euros ($133.41 million)
LONDON, March 20 (IFR) - The Lebanese Republic is set to raise US$3bn via a triple-tranche bond offering, according to a lead.
MILAN, March 20 Intesa Sanpaolo has set an April 4 deadline to submit binding offers for a bad loan portfolio worth 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion) it has put up for sale and for which it expects to receive three bids, two sources familiar with the matter said.