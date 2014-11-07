BRUSSELS Nov 7 Britain would have until September next year to pay its 2.1-billion euro bill to Brussels under a proposal discussed by EU finance ministers on Friday, France's finance minister said.

"What I support is that Great Britain and other EU countries have 2015 to pay, with the first of September as the limit, for very understandable reasons," Michel Sapin told reporters, although he cautioned that nothing had yet been agreed. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Francesco Guarascio)