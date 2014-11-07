By Robin Emmott
| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS Nov 7 EU finance ministers will tell
Britain on Friday that the only way to resolve a row over a
surprise budget bill to Brussels is to pay in interest-free
instalments, officials said, but Britain's finance minister
insisted the bill was "unacceptable".
Italy, which holds the EU's rotating presidency, will
present the instalment compromise at a ministerial meeting in
Brussels, seeking to give British Prime Minister David Cameron a
way to save face over the 2.1-billion euro ($2.6-billion) bill.
Interest on the late payments would also be waived.
The row has put Cameron, who told parliament he will not pay
the bill in full, under pressure from Eurosceptics at home in
the run-up to a general election in May. His EU counterparts are
sympathetic to Britain because the bill is unusually large as it
results from a statistical review stretching back over a decade.
"The demands for that Britain pays 1.7 billion pounds on the
first of December is unacceptable," Chancellor George Osborne
told reporters as he arrived for the meeting. "I will make sure
we get a better deal for Britain."
But Osborne's counterparts and EU officials say it is out of
the question to let Britain, Europe's third largest economy,
contribute less, despite Cameron's promise to the British
parliament that will not pay "anything like" the full amount.
"The rules for calculating that are not only quite precise,
they are also just," Polish Finance Mateusz Szczurek told
Reuters. "The budget contributions are based on gross national
income and I don't really believe that they should be changed."
Ministers said they expect a political deal on Friday and
the technical details to be worked out at another meeting on
Nov. 14 in Brussels, before the Dec. 1 payment deadline.
EU officials say any deal has to strike a balance between
Britain - which already receives a much envied annual rebate on
its EU contribution - and those states, including Germany and
France, which will benefit from the statistical revision.
The technical and legal details of how the regulation
stipulating full payment on Dec. 1 can be waived also require
work and could need votes by ministers and even EU lawmakers.
(Additional reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Alastair
Macdonald; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)