* PM Cameron could hold EU referendum earlier
* Cameron thinks needs treaty change from EU
* EU seeks to manage British expectations
* Germany: We shall work with Britain on EU reform
* Osborne: Don't underestimate us
By William James and Kylie MacLellan
LONDON, May 12 Prime Minister David Cameron will
hold an early referendum on membership of the European Union if
he can first reach a deal that satisfies his demands for major
changes in Britain's relationship with the bloc, his spokesman
said on Tuesday.
Cameron, who won a majority in Thursday's general election,
has pledged to renegotiate Britain's ties with Europe and then
give voters an in-out referendum on EU membership by the end of
2017.
"If we can do it earlier we will," his spokesman said when
asked if Cameron would like to hold the vote earlier. The
spokesman added that Cameron would seek changes to EU's basic
treaties as part of the renegotiation.
The prospect of a vote on membership by the EU's
second-biggest economy has worried both investors and allies,
who say Britain's influence would be diminished if it dropped
out of the world's biggest trading bloc.
Cameron says he wants to stay in a reformed EU but has also
said that he would not be heartbroken if Britain left. Opinion
polls show British voters are divided, with a little over half
in favour of membership.
Since unexpectedly winning a second term, Cameron has been
offered talks on reforms by European leaders but the EU
executive has stressed that there can be no renegotiation of the
EU's basic treaties.
But Cameron's spokesman was clear: "He wants treaty change."
"All the advice that he has had is that treaty change is
required, for example in terms of some of the changes that we
want to see in welfare," said the spokesman.
Making amendments to the basic treaties requires unanimity
among all 28 states and even if such an agreement could be
reached those changes would need to be ratified in each country.
Ratification would require votes in parliaments or in some
cases national referendums. And France, among others, fears that
it would not be able to secure a Yes vote for new EU deals in
the face of mounting Eurosceptic sentiment.
TREATY CHANGE?
Last year Cameron set out plans to limit welfare payments to
EU migrants. Some analysts believe those measures would require
treaty change, though lawyers are split on the
question.
Cameron wants to cut red tape emanating from Brussels, and
restrict its powers. He thinks national parliaments should be
able to work together to block EU legislation. He also wants to
limit EU influence on British policing and justice.
Cameron has thus far won limited backing from other EU
leaders and while German Chancellor Angela Merkel does favour
treaty change, she wants something more narrower as a way of
deepening euro zone integration.
Germany will work with Britain to improve the European
Union, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said after meeting
Cameron's finance minister, George Osborne, in
Brussels.
Further details about Britain's view of which reforms are
needed will be set out by Cameron at a meeting of EU leaders in
late June, the spokesman said.
Cameron would take the lead in negotiations, supported by
Osborne, Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond and Europe minister
David Lidington.
Osborne, speaking in Brussels, cautioned that allies should
not underestimate Britain's determination.
"We go into the negotiations aiming to be constructive and
engaged but also resolute and firm and no one should
underestimate our determination to succeed for the working
people of Britain," Osborne said.
