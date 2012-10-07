By Matt Falloon
BIRMINGHAM, England Oct 7 British Prime
Minister David Cameron on Sunday threatened to scupper European
Union budget talks unless other members of the 27-nation bloc
agree to "proper control" of spending, without specifying what
would be an acceptable settlement for Britain.
Cameron also lent his support to a proposal for two EU
budgets, one for the euro zone and another for cash-strapped
Britain and the nations outside the single currency, but said it
would take some time to come to fruition.
The prime minister used Britain's veto in December to block
an EU-wide pact designed to help the euro zone, a move that
delighted the anti-EU wing of his Conservative Party but
dismayed his Liberal Democrat coalition partners and other
European leaders, who eventually agreed a deal without Britain.
"People in Europe know I mean what I say. I sat round that
table - 27 countries, 26 of them signing up to a treaty - and I
said this is not in Britain's interest. I don't care how much
pressure you put on. I'm not signing," he told the BBC.
"They know I'm capable of saying no ... and if I don't get a
good deal, I'll say no again ... If we cannot get a deal that
has proper control of that budget, if they put forward ideas for
massive increases, I won't say yes to it."
European leaders will debate the EU budget for the 2014-2020
period in the coming months. In 2010, Cameron tried to get the
EU to cut or freeze its 2011 budget but had to settle for a
modest increase to howls of disapproval at home.
The prime minister is under pressure to take a tough line
with Brussels to pacify "eurosceptics" in his party who fear the
Conservatives will lose votes to the increasingly popular
anti-European UK Independence Party at the 2015 election.
One of his newly-promoted cabinet ministers recently called
for more "EU veto moments". Europe has divided the centre-right
Conservatives for decades and helped to bring down the last two
of the party's prime ministers, Margaret Thatcher and John
Major.
Cameron says he wants Britain to remain part of the EU -
Britain's biggest trading partner - but has pledged to avoid
getting entangled in costly solutions to the euro zone debt
crisis and to try to claw back powers from Brussels.
He has promised a referendum after 2015 on any future EU
treaty, but some Conservatives want Britain to renegotiate its
relationship with Europe now, disappointed by Cameron's u-turn
on a pre-election pledge for a plebiscite on the Lisbon Treaty.
"I'm not happy with the status quo, so I don't want to have
to say yes to the status quo," Cameron said. "But I also don't
think it would be right to leave right now because we would be
basically coming out of the single market which our businesses
badly need to keep those markets open."
One area where Cameron could push harder is the issue of
European immigration - a topic by which British political
parties often gain votes by taking a tough stance.
"Two weeks ago, I visited two factories in a week, and I
asked the question how many people do you employ from other EU
countries, what's the balance? In one, it was 60 percent; in the
other it was 50 percent," he said. "Now, heaven's above, we have
got so many unemployed people in our country."