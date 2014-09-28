* Europe dominates PM Cameron's party conference
* Second lawmaker in a month defects to UKIP
* Cameron under pressure to act on Europe, immigration
* Economy growing but wages lag
By William James and Guy Faulconbridge
BIRMINGHAM, England, Sept 28 The British
Conservative party's schism over Europe marred Prime Minister
David Cameron's last major party conference before a 2015
election, overshadowing his party's attempt to pitch a growing
economy and lower welfare spending to voters.
The defection of a second Conservative lawmaker to the
anti-EU United Kingdom Independence Party on the eve of the
conference ratcheted up the pressure on Cameron to take a
tougher line on Europe, immigration and welfare less than eight
months before a national election in May.
After a tumultuous month in which Cameron has taken Britain
into battle with Islamist militants in Iraq and even pondered
his own demise if Scotland had voted to break apart the United
Kingdom, Cameron conceded it was a poor start to the conference.
"I have to admit it's not been an ideal start. I'm prepared
to say that," the 47-year-old leader said when asked about the
defection of Mark Reckless to UKIP that prompted a headline of
"Tory Crisis" in the right-leaning Sunday Telegraph newspaper.
In an attempt to thwart the rise of UKIP, which has stoked
discord over Europe inside the Conservative party by poaching
voters with the promise of leading Britain out of the EU,
Cameron has promised a referendum on membership by the end of
2017 if he is re-elected next year.
But Cameron, who once warned his party that banging on about
Europe was a vote loser, has failed to repair a schism inside
the Conservative party over Britain's relations with Europe that
helped bring down two of his predecessors, John Major and
Margaret Thatcher.
Announcing his defection to UKIP, Reckless cited frustration
with the Conservatives' European and immigration policies,
drawing a rebuke from Cameron who said the move was senseless as
only the Conservatives were offering an EU referendum.
Cameron's biggest rival for the party leadership in 2005,
David Davis, publicly warned the prime minister he had to take
the threat from UKIP seriously, stop flirting with liberal
social policies, and move sharply rightwards.
"It is time to realise the threat from UKIP is no longer a
laughing matter," said Davis, who lost the leadership contest to
Cameron.
"The party leadership is seen as considerably more left-wing
than its support. Middle England regards modernisation as the
obsession of a metropolitan elite," he said, referring to
Cameron's attempts to portray the Conservatives as a more
socially liberal party.
FEELING RICHER?
Cameron on Sunday urged voters to focus on the economy,
which this year reached its pre-crisis peak, and said opposition
Labour leader Ed Miliband had no appetite to deal with state
debt, which is forecast to peak at 79 percent of GDP in 2015-16.
"The truth is these things, frustrating as they are, don't
change the fundamental choice at the election which is do you
want to continue with the long-term economic plan that is
working ... or do you want to lurch off with Ed Miliband with no
plan, no leadership, no ideas about the economy," he said.
But the defection to UKIP and a sex scandal that forced a
junior minister's resignation overshadowed two major policy
pledges, the first of what the Conservatives say will be a
string of eye-catching pre-election promises this week.
Seeking to present himself as the heir to Thatcher's 1980
dream of widening British home ownership, Cameron pledged to
build 100,000 new homes and offer them to younger first-time
buyers at a 20 percent discount.
Cameron said on Sunday the party also planned to clamp down
on welfare spending, a policy that has proved popular with
voters. That would mean cutting a cap on the maximum annual
amount a household can receive in welfare benefits by 3,000
pounds to 23,000 pounds (37,370.4 US dollar).
New limits on young people aged 18-21 claiming benefits
would also be introduced, he said.
On entering office in 2010 as part of a coalition
government, Cameron and his finance minister George Osborne had
bet that if they could get Britain's $2.8 trillion economy
growing again then voters would feel richer by the election.
The economy has recovered but the Conservatives have not yet
drawn ahead in the polls and wage growth is growing at the
slowest level for more than a decade.
Their record on immigration is also under scrutiny as polls
show worries about the issue have shot to the top of the list of
voter concerns in recent months trumping the economy.
Opinion polls on Sunday showed Labour had a lead of between
2 and 5 percentage point lead over the Conservatives, and most
pollsters and lawmakers expect the election to be extremely
close with a high possibility of a hung parliament.
Nigel Farage, leader of UKIP, said both Conservative and
Labour - which are both facing UKIP in by-elections on Oct. 9 -
had failed voters.
"There is a great deal of disenchantment with David
Cameron's leadership of the Conservative party but equally don't
underestimate the fact that there are Labour backbenchers who
are thinking about this as well," Farage said.
"It wouldn't surprise me if we saw more defections."
(1 US dollar = 0.6155 British pound)
(Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Andrew Osborn)