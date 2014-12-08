LONDON Dec 8 Britain's opposition Labour party
urged business leaders on Monday to begin campaigning openly to
avert what it presented as the danger of an exit from the
European Union under Prime Minister David Cameron.
"Your voice must be heard. Because if you wait, it could be
too late," Labour's foreign affairs spokesman Douglas Alexander
said in a speech aimed at the business community
Britain's future in Europe is one of the central issues
ahead of what is expected to be a tightly-contested election
next May and one where Labour sees an opportunity to build
closer ties with a business community that has so far been wary
of some of its centre-left policies.
Cameron, the leader of the Conservatives, has promised to
reform Britain's EU ties to improve immigration controls and
trading conditions, before holding a membership referendum by
2017. Labour also wants reform but doesn't back a referendum.
Alexander said the possibility of a referendum meant
businesses needed to start stressing the economic case for
remaining within the EU now over the more emotional arguments
surrounding immigration.
"The starting gun on the campaign to keep Britain in Europe
has already been fired, and Britain now needs you to join in the
race," he said.
A rise in anti-EU sentiment, fuelled by public resentment
about immigration levels, has damaged Cameron's chances of
winning re-election as supporters defect to the anti-EU UK
Independence Party. That has forced him to harden his stance and
openly discuss the possibility of a British exit.
Cameron has said he would campaign to keep Britain inside
the EU as long as he can negotiate a better deal, but has yet to
specify detailed objectives.
Although business lobby groups are divided over whether a
referendum is a good idea, almost all agree on the importance of
remaining inside the EU while acknowledging a need for reforms.
Alexander said it was time for individual firms to make
their case, citing the impact that business owners had in
persuading voters in Scotland to reject independence earlier
this year.
"When they voiced genuine concerns about the impact of
policies on jobs and investment, people across Scotland
listened," he said, urging firms to set aside concerns that they
may become a political target by expressing their views.
Several multinational banks and manufacturers have already
warned that leaving the EU would jeopardise continued investment
in Britain.
(Reporting by William James; Editing by Ralph Boulton)