BIRMINGHAM, England Oct 9 British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Tuesday a referendum on the relationship with the European Union was the most sensible way of forging a fresh settlement with the 27-member bloc.

Cameron gave no time frame for a vote.

"When we achieve that fresh settlement it needs consent, either at a referendum or a general election," Cameron told the BBC on the sidelines of the Conservative Party conference in the English city of Birmingham.

"Frankly a referendum is obviously the cleanest, neatest and most sensible way of doing that," he said.