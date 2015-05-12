LONDON May 12 Prime Minister David Cameron will
hold a referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union
earlier than the end of 2017 if he can and wants EU treaty
change as part of a renegotiation of ties, his spokesman said on
Tuesday.
"If we can do it earlier we will," his spokesman said.
"There has been no change in the position. The prime minister
has set it out on a number of occasions."
"He wants treaty change. All the advice that he has had is
that treaty change is required, for example in terms of some of
the changes that we want to see in welfare," the spokesman said.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and William James; Writing by Guy
Faulconbridge; Editing by Kate Holton)