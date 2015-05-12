(Adds further quote, detail, background)
BRUSSELS May 12 German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble said he had agreed with his British
counterpart during an EU meeting in Brussels on Tuesday to work
to improve the workings of the European Union.
At a news conference, Schaeuble was asked if he supported
the aims of Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne
and the newly re-elected government to reform the EU before
putting Britain's continued membership to a referendum.
"We agreed -- we spoke about this -- that we will both make
our contributions to this process," the German minister told a
news conference.
"The British desire to do a couple of things less
bureaucratically, to limit abuse of the basic freedoms in EU
treaties ... these are all points on which one can find a common
solution," he said.
Prime Minister David Cameron wants to cut back on EU
interference in national affairs and address voters' concerns
about foreign EU citizens' free access to Britain's labour
market and benefits.
He has said he believes his goals would require revising EU
treaties, though other EU leaders say that is not practicable
before a referendum he plans by 2017.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and others insist that there
can be no change to the basic freedom of movement of workers
around the bloc, although Berlin and other wealthy governments
agree with Britain on trying to curb what they see as abuses of
welfare benefits by EU foreigners who do not work.
Schaeuble noted that the German government was in favour of
changing EU treaties, notably on governance of the euro zone,
but believed that was not possible in the near future and that
some improvements could be made through a simpler process of
intergovernmental agreements.
One of Osborne's concerns is that euro zone rules could
damage access for Britain, which does not use the single EU
currency, to the common market.
