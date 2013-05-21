* Google's tax affairs in spotlight in Britain

* Corporate tax avoidance is hot political issue

* Miliband says Google is wrong, must improve

By Andrew Osborn

LONDON, May 22 Google Inc's tax affairs will come under renewed scrutiny in Britain on Wednesday when the leader of the opposition Labour party accuses the Internet company of wrongly going to "extraordinary lengths" to avoid paying tax.

In comments designed to politically outflank Prime Minister David Cameron ahead of next month's G8 summit on what has become a high-profile issue, Ed Miliband, the Labour leader, will say he is disappointed that Google pays so little tax.

"I can't be the only person here who feels disappointed that such a great company as Google ... would be reduced to arguing that when it employs thousands of people in Britain, makes billions of pounds of revenue in Britain, it pays just a fraction of that in tax," Miliband will tell a Google event held just outside London.

"So when Google does great things for the world, as it does, I applaud you, but when Google goes to extraordinary lengths to avoid paying its taxes, I think it's wrong."

Google's methods of minimising its British tax bill have made front page headlines in Britain and angered voters at a time when their own incomes are being squeezed, putting pressure on politicians to be seen to be taking action.

British lawmakers have accused Google of using "smoke and mirrors" to avoid paying tax and the firm's Northern Europe boss, Matt Brittin, was called back to testify to MPs after a Reuters investigation showed the company employed staff in sales roles in London, even though he had told the committee in November its British staff were not "selling" to UK clients.

But Cameron, who has placed global tax regulation at the heart of the G8 summit he is chairing in June, has been coy about singling Google out for criticism, preferring to talk more generally about corporate tax avoidance.

Miliband, whose party is ahead of Cameron's Conservatives by up to 10 percentage points in opinion polls, criticised Cameron for not taking a tougher line.

"Google is said to have paid only 10 million pounds in corporation tax in the UK between 2006 and 2011, despite revenues of 11.9 billion pounds," Miliband wrote separately in a blog for The Huffington Post UK on Tuesday.

"I was surprised the prime minister failed to raise this when (Google Executive Chairman) Eric Schmidt attended the business advisory council's meeting." Cameron was too distracted by other issues, he said.

Britain will host a meeting of G8 leaders on June 17-18 at a golf resort in Northern Ireland and Cameron said in April that tax compliance was one of his G8 priorities.

Google is one of several high-profile companies to face far greater scrutiny of its tax affairs in recent months. Apple Inc. , Microsoft and Amazon.com have all been in the spotlight at a time of weak economic growth, high levels of public debt and squeezed household incomes in Britain.