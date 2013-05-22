* Google's tax affairs in spotlight in Britain
* Corporate tax avoidance is hot political issue
* Miliband says Google is wrong, must improve
* Google says it trying "to do the right thing"
By Andrew Osborn and Costas Pitas
LONDON, May 22 Google Inc's tax affairs came
under renewed scrutiny in Britain on Wednesday when the leader
of the opposition Labour party accused the Internet company of
wrongly going to "extraordinary lengths" to avoid paying tax.
In comments designed to politically outflank Prime Minister
David Cameron ahead of next month's G8 summit on what has become
a high-profile issue, Ed Miliband, the Labour leader, said he
was disappointed that Google paid so little tax.
"I can't be the only person here who feels disappointed that
such a great company as Google ... will be reduced to arguing
that when it employs thousands of people in Britain, makes
billions of pounds of revenue in Britain, it's fair that it
should pay just a fraction of one percent of that in tax,"
Miliband told a Google event held just outside London.
"So when Google does great things for the world, I applaud
you. But when (Google Executive Chairman) Eric Schmidt says its
current approach to tax is just 'capitalism', I disagree. When
Google goes to extraordinary lengths to avoid paying its taxes,
I say it's wrong."
Google's methods of minimising its British tax bill have
made headlines at a time when voters' incomes are being
squeezed, putting pressure on politicians.
Lawmakers have accused Google of using "smoke and mirrors"
to avoid paying tax. Its northern Europe boss, Matt Brittin, was
called back to testify to parliament after a Reuters
investigation showed the company employed staff in sales roles
in London, even though he had told the committee in November its
British staff were not "selling" to British clients.
Schmidt defended his company's tax policy at the same event
on Wednesday, saying its behaviour was not unethical and that it
was "trying to do the right thing".
"Virtually all the American companies have structures like
this. This is how the international tax regime works," he told
an audience at the event. "If that changes, we will follow."
CAPITALIST COMPANY
When asked whether Google intended to comply with the spirit
not just the letter of the tax law, he said he would need to
have the distinction between the two explained to him.
"The answer is more complicated because we're governed by
U.S. securities law," he said. "Google is a capitalist country
... company," he added, to laughter and applause from the
audience.
Cameron, who has placed global tax regulation at the heart
of the G8 summit he is chairing in June, has been coy about
singling Google out for criticism, preferring to talk more
generally about corporate tax avoidance.
Miliband, whose party is ahead of Cameron's Conservatives by
up to 10 percentage points in opinion polls, criticised Cameron
for not taking a tougher line.
"Google is said to have paid only 10 million pounds in
corporation tax in the UK between 2006 and 2011, despite
revenues of 11.9 billion pounds," Miliband wrote separately in a
blog for The Huffington Post UK on Tuesday.
"I was surprised the prime minister failed to raise this
when Eric Schmidt attended the business advisory council's
meeting."
Nick Clegg, the deputy prime minister, told Schmidt at the
same meeting that firms like Google shouldn't wait to be
pressured into changing their tax practices, a senior source
from Clegg's Liberal Democrat party said on Wednesday. Cameron
raised the issue too, but did not criticise Google specifically.
Britain will host a meeting of G8 leaders on June 17-18 at a
golf resort in Northern Ireland and Cameron said in April that
tax compliance was one of his G8 priorities.
Google is one of several high-profile companies to face far
greater scrutiny of its tax affairs in recent months. Apple Inc.
, Microsoft and Amazon.com have all
been in the spotlight at a time of weak economic growth, high
levels of public debt and squeezed household incomes in Britain.
Schmidt said his company, which is building a new
headquarters in central London, would not change its investment
plans even if it was forced to pay more tax.
"Google will continue to invest in the UK no matter what,"
he said.