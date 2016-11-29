LONDON Nov 29 Business minister Greg Clark said
on Tuesday the British government was "unashamedly
pro-business", but that he wanted to strengthen existing
corporate governance structures to avoid damaging public trust
in the private sector.
Britain hopes to encourage better corporate behaviour, part
of Prime Minister Theresa May's drive to support the millions of
people she says voted for Brexit in protest at 'out of touch'
elites.
"This government is unequivocally and unashamedly
pro-business, but we hold business to a high standard in doing
so," Clark told parliament. "It's right ask business to play its
part in building an economy that works for everyone."
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James)