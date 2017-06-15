LONDON, June 15 British finance minister Philip
Hammond plans to deliver "in the near future" a speech replacing
the one that he cancelled on Thursday out of respect for the
victims of a deadly fire which struck a London tower block, a
Treasury spokesman said.
The spokesman said the speech would cover the issues that
Hammond had intended to talk about at the annual Mansion House
dinner but which he will no longer deliver because of the fire
on Wednesday which killed at least 17 people.
Hammond had been expected to use the Mansion House speech to
spell out his views on the need for a Brexit deal that suits the
needs of British business, striking a different tone to the one
of Prime Minister Theresa May before last week's election in
which she lost her parliamentary majority.
(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Michael Holden)