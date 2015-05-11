LONDON May 11 Re-elected British Prime Minister
David Cameron named Greg Hands as chief secretary to the
Treasury on Monday, giving him a key role in the government's
renewed push to cut spending and bring down the budget deficit.
Hands, previously an aide to finance minister George
Osborne, replaces Danny Alexander whose Liberal Democrats party
was a coalition partner in Cameron's first government but is now
in opposition after suffering big losses in the May 7 election.
The chief secretary to the Treasury is usually responsible
for negotiating the budgets of government departments and public
sector pay.
(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Kate Holton)