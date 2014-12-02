LONDON The British government will pay contractors directly to build houses on a former military base in eastern England as it seeks ways to ease a housing shortage that has become a potent political issue.

Under a trial scheme announced on Tuesday, the government will commission the building of up to 10,000 new homes at the disused Royal Air Force base in Cambridgeshire. The new model, which effectively cuts out property developers, is designed to speed up the delivery of new homes.

"The message to the house building sector would be simple -- if you don't build it, we will," said Danny Alexander, a finance minister, as the government launched a new round of infrastructure projects.

With a shortage of properties helping push house prices nearly 10 percent higher nationally in the past year, and twice that in London, housing is set to be a major battleground in a national election to be held next May.

A report by a former Bank of England policymaker published in March said the country needed 1 million new homes.

Construction in England slumped after the 2007-2009 financial crisis and is still struggling to recover. In 2013, 110,000 homes were built, the second-lowest reading since records began in 1978 and down from 177,000 in 2007.

The opposition Labour party said the two-party coalition government had failed young families and first time buyers by not building enough houses since 2010. Labour plans to build 200,000 homes per year by 2020 if they win the 2015 election.

Alexander estimated the country needs to build 300,000 homes per year, and said the new direct-commissioning model could eventually be used nationwide to help meet that target.

"Using the government's balance sheet will ensure that the scheme is delivered up to twice as fast as traditional developments," he said.

The finance ministry estimated the overall cost of the project at 400 million pounds -- money it says it will recoup through the eventual sale of the homes.

Subject to planning approval, work to develop infrastructure would begin at the site next year, with construction of the first homes due to start in 2018.

