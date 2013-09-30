MANCHESTER, England, Sept 30 Britain has agreed
the capital relief and fee structure for its mortgage guarantee
scheme which it plans to introduce in the week starting Oct. 7,
a government source said on Monday.
"We expect the majority (of the) lenders will ultimately
participate," the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity,
said. "We expect other lenders to confirm in the weeks and
months ahead - between now and January - that they will be
participating - probably not all of them but the vast majority.
"House prices are basically flat in most of the country so
this is a broad recovery from an extremely low base," the source
said.