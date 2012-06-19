BRIEF-First Global Data Ltd says was recently served with an application by Fountain Asset Corp
* First Global Data Ltd says was recently served with an application by fountain asset corp
LONDON, June 19 The treasurer of Britain's ruling Conservative Party was accused of violating parliamentary rules after he arranged a private dinner in the House of Lords for paying American Express card-holders, the Independent newspaper reported on Tuesday.
According to the paper, Stanley Fink planned to host the event in the upper chamber of parliament - of which he is a member - as part of a $10,000-per-head "Wimbledon Championships" package available to AmEx Platinum and Centurion card-holders.
The disclosure is damaging for Prime Minister David Cameron's party which has tried to shake off an image of being too close to the interests of business and the rich as Britain undergoes a strict austerity programme to cut its budget deficit.
Hedge fund manager Fink said he canceled the booking once he learned it might break parliamentary law and stressed he would not have profited financially from the arrangement, the newspaper reported.
Fink's former co-treasurer Peter Cruddas resigned in March after he was caught offering access to the prime minister in return for donations of 250,000 pounds ($391,700) a year.
The Conservative party could not be reached for immediate comment.
($1 = 0.6382 British pounds) (Reporting By Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Eric Walsh)
