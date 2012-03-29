* Cameron's party under fire over VAT rise on hot snacks
* Minister sparks fuel queues ahead of strike
* "Worst week" for government, says Conservative activist
By Estelle Shirbon
LONDON, March 29 Britain's Conservatives
suffered a media roasting on Thursday after a row over the price
of pasties, a popular snack, compounded their image problem as a
party of rich men out of touch with ordinary families hit by
their austerity programme.
The government was also blamed for panic-buying at some fuel
stations after a senior minister advised motorists to stock up
ahead of a threatened strike by tanker drivers, only to be
contradicted hours later by Prime Minister David Cameron.
Coming days after the 2012 budget was poorly received and
Cameron was embroiled in a "dinners for donors" scandal over
rich Conservative backers enjoying hospitality at Downing
Street, the pasties-and-petrol debacle capped the party's worst
public relations disaster since taking office in May 2010.
"Pasties, petrol and the politics of panic," was the banner
headline in the middle-brow Daily Mail, which is usually
sympathetic to the centre-right Conservatives. Even the serious
and staunchly pro-Conservative Daily Telegraph referred to
Cameron's "trial by pasty".
The price of pasties, pastry parcels with a savoury filling,
is set to rise after finance minister George Osborne announced
as part of the budget that freshly baked hot food sold in any
shop would no longer be exempt from Value Added Tax (VAT).
The political heat started to rise after Osborne, questioned
by a member of parliament on Tuesday, said he could not remember
when he had last bought a pasty from Greggs, a cheap bakery
chain favoured by working people.
In the uniquely class-ridden minefield of British politics,
the acknowledgement was embarrassing for Osborne, who like
Cameron comes from a wealthy background and attended an
exclusive private school and the elite University of Oxford.
LET THEM EAT PASTIES
But "pastygate", as it was predictably labelled, really hit
the headlines after Cameron on Wednesday told a news conference
he was a big fan of pasties and had last bought one at an outlet
inside the train station in the northern city of Leeds.
The outlet in question had closed in 2007 and the
blue-blooded Cameron was ridiculed for a clumsy attempt to
portray himself as a man of the people.
"Half-baked" was the tabloid Sun's front-page verdict on his
efforts. "PM's bid to take heat out of pasty row is hard to
swallow," it added.
The Sun, Britain's highest selling paper, also dispatched a
model dressed as the French queen Marie-Antoinette, of "Let them
eat cake" fame, to Osborne's Treasury to distribute pasties.
The Daily Mirror, left-leaning arch-rival to the Sun, ran a
comment piece by the chief executive of Greggs who invited
Osborne to visit one of the chain's shops to see for himself the
impact of the VAT hike on hard-pressed consumers.
The government has imposed a seven-year austerity programme
to tackle a bulging budget deficit, while the economy is
struggling to emerge from a prolonged downturn following the
2008 crash, leaving many families struggling to make ends meet.
Beyond Thursday's jokey headlines was a serious setback for
the Conservatives, who need to widen their appeal before the
next election, scheduled for 2015. In the 2010 poll, they fell
short of a majority and had to form an uneasy coalition with the
smaller, left-leaning Liberal Democrats.
"This genuinely is the worst week so far for the government,
and particularly the Conservative side of the government," said
influential online Conservative activist Tim Montgomerie.
"This last week has encapsulated what for Labour is their
central critique of the government, and particularly George
Osborne and David Cameron, that they don't understand how
ordinary families are coping with the recession," he said.
SAUSAGE ROLLS
Labour was indeed having a field day with pastygate. Party
leader Ed Miliband flanked by his treasury chief Ed Balls,
staged a photo opportunity at a branch of Greggs where they
bought sausage rolls, another popular snack.
The VAT hike on snacks was only one of the contentious
measures in a budget that also included an income tax cut for
the highest earners and the so-called "Granny tax", a phasing
out of a type of tax relief for pensioners.
The budget was widely reported as a package that benefited
the Conservatives' wealthy support base while tightening the
squeeze on less privileged voters. The government's efforts to
highlight other measures, such as a significant tax cut for
those at the bottom end of the income scale, fell on deaf ears.
As if this were not damaging enough, the party was hit by an
ethics scandal when a senior fundraiser resigned on Sunday after
being secretly filmed offering exclusive access to Cameron in
return for donations of 250,000 pounds ($400,300) a year.
The party botched its early response, with Cabinet Office
Minister Francis Maude calling the story "a bit of a nonsense"
on prime-time radio on Monday and saying it was unreasonable to
expect Cameron to disclose details of his private dinners.
Hours later, Cameron bowed to pressure and did disclose that
a handful of rich financiers and industrialists had dined at his
private apartment in Downing Street, reinforcing the
Conservatives' image to its detractors as a party in the pockets
of big business.
"The reason why these stories have joined up into a single
thread is that it's telling us the story that here is a
government that you can easily portray as out of touch with the
rest of the country," said Phil Collins, who was an adviser to
former Labour Prime Minister Tony Blair.
Cameron's pasty blunder was the latest in a string of
ill-fated attempts by Conservative leaders to find the common
touch.
Former party leader William Hague famously claimed to have
drunk 14 pints of beer a day as a teenager, to try and dispel
his image as a political geek. The tactic backfired as the
erudite Hague was ridiculed for the claim. Now a widely
respected foreign secretary, he steers clear of populist stunts.
In an alternative strategy, the maverick Conservative mayor
of London, Boris Johnson, embraces his image as an upper-class
eccentric who quotes ancient Greek. Despite attending Eton, the
elite school where Cameron was also educated, and being a fellow
member of the exclusive Bullingdon Club when at Oxford, Johnson
has not suffered from Cameron's presentational problems.
(Editing by Ralph Boulton)