By Andrew Osborn
LONDON, Jan 5 Britain's politicians returned on
Monday from their Christmas break to launch campaigns for what
could be the closest election in memory, with the rise of
anti-Europeans and Scottish nationalists creating uncertainty
unseen since the 1970s.
Britons who have seen two parties alternate in power for
generations could wake to find no fewer than five parties vying
for a role in a coalition government after a May 7 election.
The trend that in 2010 saw neither Prime Minister David
Cameron's Conservatives nor opposition Labour win an outright
majority in parliament for the first time since World War Two
has intensified, with polls showing more than a third of voters
now spurning the two big parties.
"It's a more complex world," Gus O'Donnell, a British lord
and the country's former top civil servant, told Sky News.
"People should be ready for the fact that it might take
rather longer to form a government than the five days last
time," said O'Donnell, who helped oversee talks in 2010 to form
the first coalition since the 1940s, bringing in the centre-left
Liberal Democrats in support of Cameron's Conservatives.
Fast forward five years and Cameron's right-leaning
Conservatives are divided over Europe, while left-leaning Labour
is beset by doubts about the abilities of Ed Miliband, its
leader.
Cameron's Liberal Democrat junior partners have the biggest
problems. They have seen their support fall by two thirds, with
voters disillusioned by the party's role in a centre-right
government. Many of their 56 seats in the House of Commons may
be up for grabs.
Meanwhile, 2014 saw the populist anti-EU UK Independence
Party (UKIP) surge into first in elections for the European
parliament in Britain and win its first two seats in the British
parliament when Conservatives defected. Its rise mainly hurts
Cameron, though UKIP also courts working class Labour voters
worried about immigration.
And the Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP), despite losing a
referendum on independence, is on course to win dozens of
Scottish seats once thought safe for Labour. That clearly hurts
Miliband.
The plights of both main leaders means that whoever wins
might need the support of two other parties to form a
government, and the arrangement could prove so fragile that
Britain might need to hold another election in short order.
Some pundits say Britain could even suffer turbulence
similar to the 1970s when power changed hands three times via
four national elections and four prime ministers.
THE ECONOMY, HEALTHCARE
Cameron wants to fight the election on his economic record.
On his watch, Britain's $2.8 trillion economy has emerged
from its deepest downturn since World War Two to enjoy one of
the fastest growth rates of any major advanced economy.
While inflation has outpaced wages for much of his five-year
term in office and many voters have struggled with rising food
and heating bills, the falling cost of oil has now helped take
inflation to a 12-year low.
The Conservatives, also known as Tories, portray Labour, who
were in power during the 2007/8 financial crisis, as the party
that "crashed the car" and shouldn't be given the keys back.
On Monday, finance minister George Osborne accused Labour of
planning to spend billions of pounds more in its first year of
office than is sustainable. He cast the election as a choice
between "competence and chaos".
"Don't put our recovery at risk," Osborne told a news
conference.
Labour's Miliband accused Cameron of presiding over a
recovery that favoured the wealthy at the expense of the poor
and said his party offered a fairer alternative.
Miliband wants to put the state of Britain's free National
Health Service (NHS) at the heart of the election campaign, an
institution which Britons regard as one of their crown jewels.
"This is nothing less than a once in a generation fight
about who our country works for," said Miliband. "It is a choice
between a Tory plan where only a few at the top can succeed and
our public services are threatened. Or a Labour plan that puts
working people first, deals with the deficit and protects our
NHS."
Nick Clegg, the Liberal Democrat leader, criticised both
Labour and the Conservatives, saying only his party could anchor
a future coalition in the centre-ground and stop it lurching
either to the right or the left.
Britain's future in the European Union could also be at
stake. Cameron is promising to renegotiate Britain's EU ties and
hold an in/out membership referendum by 2017 if re-elected. And
if Britons vote to leave, nationalists in Scotland have made
clear they'd be likely to push for a second referendum on
independence from the United Kingdom.
The first opinion poll of 2015 showed the parties broadly
stuck where they have been for months. The poll, by Opinium for
the Observer newspaper, had Labour barely ahead on 33 percent,
the Conservatives on 32 percent, UKIP on 17 percent and the
Liberal Democrats on 8 percent.
Unlike most European countries with proportional
representation, Britain's first-past-the-post system, in which
lawmakers win seats in individual constituencies, makes the
outcome tricky to predict even when polls look stable.
Will UKIP's rise damage Cameron? Or will its right-leaning
supporters back Conservative candidates to keep out Labour? Who
will benefit most when the sagging Liberal Democrats lose seats?
After the votes are counted, what demands will smaller parties
make to support a coalition?
"It may be a rather more complicated situation: an agreement
with two parties and a side deal with SNP on a case by case
basis," said O'Donnell. "When I look back on (2010) I think I
had it easy."
