LONDON Oct 27 British finance minister George
Osborne said he would act to soften the impact of his welfare
reforms after parliament's upper chamber voted to block changes
to a tax rule which supplements the income of workers on low
pay.
Osborne, seen as the frontrunner to succeed Prime Minister
David Cameron before 2020, was forced to backtrack on cuts to
so-called tax credits after the unelected chamber defeated a key
component of his drive to wipe out the budget deficit.
It is a blow to the chancellor, who has staked his
reputation on making Britain 'live within its means', and could
spur the leadership ambitions of other members of the ruling
Conservative Party who are keen to replace Cameron.
"I have said I would listen and that's precisely what I
intend to do," Osborne told broadcasters.
"I believe we can achieve the same goal of reforming tax
credits, saving the money we need to save to secure our economy,
while at the same time helping in the transition."
In voting against the bill, which had been passed by
Britain's elected lower chamber, the House of Lords overturned
long-standing political convention by voting to reject a
financial matter, setting up a constitutional conflict.
Designed to reduce the annual welfare bill by around 4.4
billion pounds ($6.76 billion), the changes have been widely
criticised by those who say they will penalise working families
- including by some Conservative lawmakers.
Peers voted to require the government to conduct an
independent report on the impact of the cuts before the issue is
brought back to the Lords, and voting to require the government
to put in place a scheme of transitional protection for at least
three years for those affected by the cuts.
(Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Elizabeth Piper)