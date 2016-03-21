LONDON, March 21 British Prime Minister David Cameron "absolutely" has confidence in his finance minister George Osborne after a senior minister quit over plans to cut disability welfare payments, Cameron's spokeswoman said on Monday.

The departure of Work and Pensions Secretary Iain Duncan Smith on Friday was a blow to the political ambitions of Osborne, once seen as the frontrunner to succeed Cameron. Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called on Osborne to resign. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Writing by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Michael Holden)