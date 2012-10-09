* Cameron says IMF just catching up with other forecasters
* Britain behind on austerity targets due to weak economy
* Economists expect UK deficit plan to be extended in Dec
By Matt Falloon
BIRMINGHAM, England, Oct 9 British Prime
Minister David Cameron said on Tuesday he would not soften his
austerity programme with a "Plan B" of slower spending cuts
after the International Monetary Fund downgraded its growth
forecasts for Britain.
The Conservative-led government, steadfast in its ambition
to cut a record budget deficit but under pressure to fix a
recession-hit economy, abandoned its original deficit reduction
targets last year and could be forced to extend them again.
"What we need in Britain is not 'Plan B', which is more
borrowing. How can you borrow your way out of a debt crisis?"
Cameron told Sky News, speaking from the Conservative Party's
annual conference in the central English city of Birmingham.
"What we need is what I call 'Plan A+', we need to keep our
plans, difficult though they are to cut public spending and deal
with the deficit, but we need to add to that every measure that
business has been asking for. And that's what we're doing."
The IMF cut its UK economic growth estimates on Monday,
predicting the economy would shrink 0.4 percent this year before
growing by 1.1 percent in 2013. The IMF forecast in July that
Britain's economy would grow 0.2 percent this year and 1.4
percent in 2013.
The IMF also said Britain should delay some spending cuts
pencilled in for next year if growth turned out to be weaker
than forecast, but Cameron said that did not mean there was any
logic in ripping up his plans yet.
"The IMF are not saying change course, they are saying stick
to your plan unless things get dramatically worse," he said.
Britain's economy fell back into recession at the end of
2011. Analysts expect Britain to return to growth in the third
quarter but say that any recovery will be sluggish at best.
Critics, including the Labour opposition, blame government
austerity measures for choking off demand but ministers say
cutting more slowly would put Britain's market credibility at
risk at a time when the euro zone is embroiled in a debt crisis.
"These downgraded IMF forecasts are another damaging blow to
the government's economic credibility," said Labour finance
spokesman Ed Balls.
Finance minister George Osborne is expected to either
announce deeper cuts or to further extend his deficit reduction
plan beyond the fiscal year 2016/17 when he delivers updated
economic growth and borrowing forecasts on Dec. 5.
Osborne had originally pledged to all but erase Britain's
deficit by the time of the 2015 election.