DUBLIN, June 26 The agreement by Northern
Ireland's biggest Protestant party to support British Prime
Minister Theresa May's minority government could give the
province a greater say in defending its interests in Brexit
talks, Ireland's foreign minister said on Monday.
May struck a deal to prop up her government by agreeing to
at least 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion) in extra funding for
the British province in return for the support of the Democratic
Unionist Party (DUP).
It means the eurosceptic DUP will back Britain's departure
from the European Union amid concerns that Northern Ireland will
be the region most vulnerable economically to Brexit because of
its close trade links to the Republic of Ireland. The 500 km
(312 miles) long border between the two is the UK's only land
border with the EU.
The DUP was among the most enthusiastic cheerleaders for
Brexit and wants Britain to leave the EU's single market and
customs union, but its manifesto for the British election
focused heavily on maintaining the benefits of membership,
including an open border with the Republic.
Dublin too wants to avoid the return of a physical barrier
in place of the currently invisible frontier, fearing it could
put at risk a 1998 peace deal that led to the removal of
military checkpoints along the border.
"I note that the agreement provides for DUP support for
British government legislation on Brexit," Foreign Minister
Simon Coveney said in a statement ahead of talks to try to
restore Northern Ireland's power-sharing regional government.
"An enhanced Northern Ireland voice articulating an agreed
devolved government position could see more effective and
inclusive representation of the unique circumstances of Northern
Ireland at Westminster."
May's pledge to provide the funding through the province's
power-sharing executive put pressure on the pro-British DUP and
Irish nationalist rivals Sinn Fein to revive their compulsory
coalition before a fresh deadline to do so elapses on Thursday.
Many analysts believe a deal that hands Northern Ireland
additional funding but does not damage Irish nationalist
interests or undermine peace could motivate Sinn Fein to agree
to return to government.
The agreement struck by May stated that the DUP will have no
involvement in the British government's role in political talks
in Northern Ireland and that both parties would adhere fully to
the peace deal that ended three decades of sectarian violence.
"I welcome both parties recommitment to the Good Friday
Agreement and its successors, and the commitment by the British
Government to govern in the interests of all parts of the
community in Northern Ireland," Coveney said.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Richard Balmforth)