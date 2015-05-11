(Adds background)
LONDON May 11 Newly re-elected British Prime
Minister David Cameron has appointed Sajid Javid as his business
secretary, handing the challenge of improving the country's poor
productivity record to one of the rising stars of the
Conservative Party.
Javid, a 45 year-old former investment banker who is the son
of a bus driver, was first elected in 2010 and worked closely
with finance minister George Osborne before becoming culture
minister in Cameron's first government.
Javid worked for Chase Manhattan Bank and Deutsche
Bank before starting his career in politics and is widely tipped
as a future Conservative Party leader.
In his new role, he will represent the interests of British
business ahead of a planned referendum on the country's
membership of the European Union.
Javid takes over the Department for Business Innovation and
Skills (BIS) from Vince Cable, one of the most senior members of
the Liberal Democrat party which supported the Conservatives in
Cameron's 2010-2015 coalition government but is now in
opposition after suffering heavy losses in last week's election.
BIS is responsible for a range of policies affecting British
business including support for exporters, skills training and
science and research.
Productivity fell in Britain after the financial crisis
struck, as it did in other countries. But British productivity
in 2013 was almost a third lower than in the United States or
Germany.
Britain's main manufacturing lobby group, EEF, urged Javid
to make sure the government delivered long-awaited
infrastructure projects such as expanded airport capacity for
London and better road and rail links.
EEF chief executive Terry Scuoler also called on Javid to
make the case for Britain to stay in the EU when it holds a
planned referendum, something Cameron has said he will do by the
end of 2017.
"I am sure he understands that the vast majority of
businesses he will now be representing in government want
Britain to remain at the heart of a reformed Europe," Scuoler
said in a statement.
