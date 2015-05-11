LONDON May 11 British Prime Minister David
Cameron appointed Sajid Javid as his new business secretary,
handing the challenge of improving the country's poor
productivity record to one of the rising stars of the
Conservative Party.
Javid, a 45 year-old former investment banker who is the son
of a bus driver, served as culture minister and worked closely
with finance minister George Osborne in Cameron's first
government.
Javid worked for Chase Manhattan Bank and Deutsche
Bank before starting his career in politics. He was elected as a
member of parliament in 2010.
(Reporting by Kate Holton, writing by William Schomberg;
editing by Stephen Addison)