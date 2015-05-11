LONDON May 11 British Prime Minister David Cameron appointed Sajid Javid as his new business secretary, handing the challenge of improving the country's poor productivity record to one of the rising stars of the Conservative Party.

Javid, a 45 year-old former investment banker who is the son of a bus driver, served as culture minister and worked closely with finance minister George Osborne in Cameron's first government.

Javid worked for Chase Manhattan Bank and Deutsche Bank before starting his career in politics. He was elected as a member of parliament in 2010. (Reporting by Kate Holton, writing by William Schomberg; editing by Stephen Addison)