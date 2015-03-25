* JCB boss Bamford used rare unlimited company
* Legal documents detail dispute with brother
* Bamford is major political donor
By Tom Bergin
ROCESTER, England, March 25 A leading British
industrialist and political donor has channelled more than half
a billion pounds through an obscure company that isn't required
to file financial accounts, a Reuters analysis of corporate
filings shows.
Much of the money allegedly ended up being paid to the
industrialist himself, according to claims in court documents.
Lord Anthony Bamford made the payments as head of the
family-owned JCB group, which is one of the world's top makers
of construction machinery. It has annual sales of sales of
nearly 3 billion pounds ($4.5 billion).
Bamford is one of Britain's best-known business leaders and
a member of parliament. In the past five years he has given 2.6
million pounds to the Conservatives, the dominant party in
Britain's ruling coalition, and in 2013 he became a Conservative
member of the House of Lords, the upper chamber of the British
parliament.
The peer has urged politicians to provide more incentives
for companies to invest in manufacturing, and JCB group has a
reputation for reinvesting more of its profits in developing new
products than do listed companies with dividend-hungry
shareholders. "JCB may be a global company, but first and
foremost we're British and we invest heavily in Britain,"
Bamford was quoted as saying in 2013.
A Reuters study of JCB group accounts found that between
2001 and 2013, the group paid 577 million pounds to a separate
company called JCB Research, which conducts research and
development for JCB group. However, much of that money did not
go to fund research, according to allegations in previously
unpublished court documents.
Instead, according to a legal claim by Bamford's brother,
large sums went to directors of JCB Research - including at
least 130 million pounds to Bamford and his wife.
Until now JCB Research, based in Staffordshire, central
England, was widely seen as a business of modest size, best
known for being the vehicle for Bamford's political donations.
Its other finances have remained mysterious to outsiders.
The firm has only two shares, both owned by Bamford. Unlike
JCB group, JCB Research is an independent unlimited company,
which means it does not have to file accounts available for
public scrutiny.
A spokesman for JCB group said: "Intellectual property has
always been of the greatest importance to JCB group." He said
JCB Research was structured as an unlimited company "to keep
detailed information on the company's trade secrets as private
as possible."
When Reuters asked why JCB group had paid hundreds of
millions of pounds to JCB Research, the spokesman initially said
the payments were for research work. He later said some of the
payments were for management services, including fees to
directors. The directors include Bamford and his wife, Carole.
The spokesman for JCB declined to say how much money JCB
Research paid its directors.
There is no suggestion that JCB or Bamford used the
arrangements to minimise tax liabilities. Indeed, tax experts
said Bamford may in fact have incurred more tax by paying
himself partly via JCB Research than if he had received the
money as dividends from JCB group. In return, however, he gained
secrecy.
Limited companies, even if family-owned like JCB group, are
required to disclose the total remuneration paid to their
directors. Independent unlimited companies do not have to do so.
However, Bamford's brother Mark, a director of JCB Research
until 2011, voluntarily opened a window into the company when he
brought a legal action in 2010. He disputed ownership of the
company and how JCB Research had distributed millions of pounds
to directors.
In publicly available but previously unreported court
papers, Mark Bamford alleged that his brother had transferred
more than 300 million pounds from JCB group to JCB Research
between 2001 and 2008. Mark alleged that JCB Research had then
paid more than 130 million pounds to Anthony Bamford and his
wife between 2001 and 2008.
Mark Bamford also alleged that JCB Research provided a loan
account to an unidentified director that at times exceeded 40
million pounds, according to the documents. It has not been
publicly disclosed how much money JCB Research paid or may have
lent to directors after 2008.
JCB Research was "a conduit for certain members of the
Bamford family to extract value" from JCB group, according to
Mark Bamford's legal claim.
In court documents, Anthony Bamford responded that JCB
Research had paid senior executives of JCB group and members of
the Bamford family. But he denied that JCB Research was used to
extract value from JCB group.
Lawyers for Bamford said that details of Bamford's earnings
from JCB were private and should remain so.
The dispute between the brothers was settled privately
before it came to a full court hearing, and the allegations made
by Mark Bamford were not proven or disproven. A spokesman for
JCB and Anthony Bamford said the legal case "arose from a
fraternal misunderstanding and has long since been amicably
resolved."
Mark Bamford also said the dispute had been settled
amicably. He declined to comment further.
A spokesman for the Conservative Party had no comment on JCB
Research but said: "All donations to the Conservative Party are
properly and transparently declared to the Electoral
Commission."
A FAMILY DISPUTE
Joseph Cyril Bamford, father of Anthony and Mark, started
the JCB empire in a rented lock-up garage in 1945. In 1956 he
established J.C. Bamford Excavators Ltd, which became famous for
making bright yellow backhoe loaders. It remains the group's
main operating company.
As the business grew, Joseph Bamford set up JCB Research in
1961 as a limited company. But in 1974 the whole group was
restructured shortly before Anthony Bamford took over running
the firm. Joseph Bamford moved to Switzerland and ownership of
the business was shifted offshore.
JCB Research was re-incorporated as an unlimited company
outside the main JCB group, with Joseph Bamford and his wife
Marjorie owning the company's two shares, filings show.
Independent unlimited companies are rare, in part because
the owners accept complete liability for the company's debts.
Only 0.15 percent of companies incorporated in Britain are
unlimited, a spokeswoman for Companies House said. An even
smaller number are, like JCB Research, unlimited and not owned
or controlled by limited companies. They benefit from minimal
reporting requirements.
Prem Sikka, professor of accounting at Essex University,
described JCB Research as a "black box" because of its lack of
transparency.
In court filings, Anthony Bamford said that the purpose of
registering JCB Research as an unlimited company was "to
preserve the confidentiality of payments made by JCB Research
and in particular to shield details of the JCB group's research
programme and outlay from competitors."
When the dispute between Anthony and Mark Bamford erupted in
2010, the media paid little attention. In an interview with
London's Evening Standard newspaper at the time, Anthony Bamford
downplayed the case, saying: "It is essentially a dispute about
jigger all."
But court documents obtained by Reuters portray a family
drama involving millions.
By then, Joseph and Marjorie Bamford were dead, and Anthony
Bamford owned both shares in JCB Research. Mark Bamford claimed
that he should have had the share that had been owned by his
mother and that he had been deprived of it by Anthony.
Mark Bamford alleged that in 1997 Anthony had persuaded
their mother, then aged nearly 80, to sign a "stock transfer"
form, effectively giving up her stake in JCB Research. Mark
Bamford alleged that after their mother died in 2003, Anthony
Bamford transferred her share of JCB Research into his own name.
That transfer gave Anthony Bamford complete ownership of the
firm.
Anthony Bamford rejected the allegations. In documents
outlining his defence, he said that he had put no pressure on
his mother, and that she had signed away the right to her share
in JCB Research because she wanted to "tidy up her financial
affairs before she died."
PRIVATE DEAL
Despite the hundreds of millions of pounds going through JCB
Research, Anthony and Mark Bamford valued the company at less
than 30,000 pounds for inheritance tax purposes after the death
of their mother in 2003, according to the 2010 court documents.
The low valuation was because the company has few assets and
makes no profit, according to JCB group. The research firm owns
no patents, a spokesman for the group said.
Cash flow rather than capital value appears to have been
Mark Bamford's concern when he took legal action. In court
filings, Mark asked for details of money Anthony and his family
had received as a result of acquiring the share in JCB Research
that had been owned by their mother. Mark Bamford sought to have
this money paid to him, with interest.
Anthony Bamford denied any wrongdoing. In July 2011 both
parties agreed to settle the case privately, and Mark Bamford
stood down as a director of both JCB Research and the main JCB
group holding company, JCB Service.
Whatever the deal between the two brothers, Anthony Bamford
remained the sole shareholder in JCB Research, according to
corporate filings. Large sums of money continued to flow from
JCB group into JCB Research. Between 2009 and 2013, JCB group
paid 267 million pounds to JCB Research, a Reuters study of JCB
accounts shows.
OFFSHORE TRUSTS
Anthony Bamford was first reported to be in line to become a
member of the House of Lords in 2010, but in the final stages of
the process was not nominated.
Bamford told the London Evening Standard that he withdrew
because a source close to Prime Minister David Cameron had told
Bamford that Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs, the tax
authority, had raised questions over his tax affairs. Bamford
told the newspaper his tax affairs had been all in order but
that he thought "the best thing to do at that time was to
withdraw."
At the time, Bamford told the newspaper he was a UK taxpayer
and paid large amounts of tax. JCB group, though, is ultimately
controlled offshore by four discretionary trusts based in
Bermuda, according to court documents and corporate filings. The
beneficiaries of the trusts are Anthony and Mark Bamford and
their families, according to court documents reviewed by
Reuters.
That ownership means the Bamford brothers do not have to pay
tax on dividends from JCB group, providing they don't bring the
money back to Britain, accountants said. Any funds they do bring
into the country would be taxed. Over the past four years JCB
group has paid an average of 59 million pounds a year in
dividends.
JCB said all salaries paid by JCB Research are subject to
income tax and social security payments in the normal way.
The scale and nature of executive pay have provoked comment
on both sides of the political spectrum amid voters' concerns
over inequality. In 2012, Prime Minister Cameron said it was
"key" to have transparency on executive pay.
In 2013, Cameron did make Anthony Bamford a life peer. Under
the rules of parliament, members of the House of Lords are
required to declare any interests that "might reasonably be
thought to influence their parliamentary actions."
Bamford listed his directorships of numerous companies,
including JCB Research. But he failed to declare that he was the
sole owner of the company. He did so after being approached
about JCB Research by Reuters. His spokesman said that this
"clerical error" had been corrected in the register at the House
of Lords and thanked Reuters "for bringing this matter to our
attention."
(Editing By Richard Woods)