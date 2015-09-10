LONDON, Sept 11 The leading candidate to win
control of Britain's opposition Labour Party said he would
introduce a punitive windfall tax, aimed at recouping money lost
by privatising state assets too cheaply, if he becomes prime
minister in 2020.
Taking specific aim at Royal Bank of Scotland, in
which the government recently sold some of the large stake it
owns, leftwing lawmaker Jeremy Corbyn pledged to revive a
windfall tax on profits previously deployed by Labour when it
won power in 1997.
Then, the incoming Labour government raised around 5 billion
pounds by taxing utility firms that it said had been privatised
too cheaply and were making excessive profits.
"We're going to do the same again in 2020," Corbyn said to
loud cheers on Thursday at the final rally of a campaign which
has promised to shift the centre-left party closer to its
socialist roots.
Corbyn, who has already pledged to renationalise swathes of
the economy, is the favourite to be announced leader of
Britain's second biggest political party on Saturday following
their heavy election loss in May.
Last month Britain took a 1.1 billion pound loss on its
shares in RBS when it cut the taxpayers' holding to 72.9 percent
from 78.3 percent, selling the shares below the price it paid
for them at the height of the financial crisis.
Finance Minister George Osborne said at the time of the sale
that the bank would benefit from being in private ownership, but
Corbyn heavily criticised his handling of the deal and fired a
warning to speculators.
"We've got news for Osborne and news for all those others:
Those people that think they can mop up public assets on sale by
this government at knock down prices need to think very
carefully," Corbyn said.
($1 = 0.6476 pounds)
(Reporting by William James; Editing by Tom Brown)