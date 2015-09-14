LONDON, Sept 14 Britain's opposition Labour Party will campaign to stay inside the European Union no matter what the circumstances, the party's new foreign affairs spokesman Hilary Benn said on Monday.

"We are going to stay to fight together for a better Europe," Benn told BBC radio. "We will be campaigning to remain in the European Union."

When asked whether Labour would campaign to stay in under all circumstances, Benn said: "Under all circumstances."

Jeremy Corbyn, who won the leadership of the Labour Party on Saturday, voted 'No' to Britain's membership of the forerunner to the European Union in a 1975 referendum. (Reporting by Sarah Young, writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton)