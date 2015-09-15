LONDON, Sept 15 Britain's opposition Labour party does not plan to give Prime Minister David Cameron a "free hand" on whether Britain remains a member of the European Union, its newly appointed finance spokesman, John McDonnell, said on Tuesday.

"(Labour leader) Jeremy (Corbyn) said quite clearly he wants to remain in Europe but we want to see what Cameron's package is," McDonnell told BBC television.

"We're not going to give Cameron a free hand on any negotiations at all - we want to see what he comes up with," he added.

Cameron has begun renegotiating the terms of Britain's EU membership and plans to put the issue to the country in an "in or out" referendum by the end of 2017. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Stephen Addison, editing by Elizabeth Piper)