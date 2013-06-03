By Andrew Osborn
| LONDON, June 3
LONDON, June 3 Critic-in-chief of the
government's strategy to revive the weak British economy, on the
face of it Ed Balls looks like he may be winning the argument
ahead of elections due in 2015.
His opposition Labour party leads the ruling Conservatives
by up to 10 percentage points in the polls, the economy is
struggling to grow in the face of the government's radical
budget cuts, and the International Monetary Fund has backed his
long-held view that more capital spending is needed sooner.
But Labour's would-be finance minister, an influential
member of the previous left-leaning government, is aware that
many believe Labour should be much further ahead in the polls
given the economic pain voters have endured.
Signs of modest growth are also starting to emerge,
something that, if sustained, could undermine his argument, and
he has the tricky task of convincing voters his party can be
trusted to run the economy again.
Surveys show the public trusts the Conservatives more on the
economy than Labour, and Balls and his party have been
vulnerable to one particular government line of attack: That
their 1997-2010 stewardship of the country left in its wake the
biggest public deficit since World War Two.
Labour, Finance Minister George Osborne argues, failed to
predict or successfully manage the 2008 financial crisis,
borrowing heavily before its onset, and selling off the majority
of the nation's gold reserves at a historically low price.
Liam Byrne, Labour's second most senior official in the
finance ministry, left a famously depressing note for the
incoming government in 2010.
It read: "Dear Chief Secretary, I'm afraid there is no
money. Kind regards - and good luck!"
Labour argues that any government would have struggled to
mitigate the effects of the global downturn, however, saying its
economic policy, like that of many other administrations across
the world, was suddenly and unforeseeably blown off course.
Balls, 46, an Oxford and Harvard-educated economist, is
closely associated with that strategy.
A former commentator for The Financial Times, he became an
economic adviser to Gordon Brown in 1994 when Labour was in
opposition, a role he retained in different guises after Labour
won power three years later and Brown became finance minister.
FIVE-POINT PLAN
He ended his stint in government in charge of education but
is better known for his first-hand knowledge of how Britain's
financial system works. In 1992, he advocated the Bank of
England become independent, a policy later adopted by Brown.
He is also credited with being one of the people who helped
ensure Britain did not try to join the euro, advising Brown
against harnessing the country's fortunes to the single
currency.
As Labour's economics spokesman, Balls has had to be careful
not to be seen to be talking the economy down or of being
perceived to want the government's own turnaround strategy to
fail, even though his own electoral fortunes depend on it.
Who the public perceives to have won the economic argument
is likely to decide who wins the next general election in 2015
with Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservative Party banking
on an economic turnaround to hand it victory.
A feisty speaker in parliament despite battling to overcome
a stammer, Balls dismissed Osborne as a "downgraded chancellor"
after Britain lost its triple-A credit rating.
"There is nothing credible about a plan that leads to a
double-dip recession, thousands of businesses bust, a million
young people out of work, billions wasted on a soaring benefits
bill, and borrowing going up not down," he has said.
One of his main charges has been that the government is
unfairly spreading the economic pain it deems necessary to fix
the economy, something it denies.
In particular, he says a decision to cut the top tax rate
amounts to an unjustified "tax cut for millionaires", while his
party has been scathing of reform of the welfare system.
Accusing the government of making lower or no income groups
pay for the recovery while shielding the rich is a claim which
strikes a chord with some voters who view Cameron and his
government - many of whom were educated at the same top
fee-paying school - as out of touch.
But polls also show many voters approve of the government's
drive to rein in welfare costs and the government has demanded
Labour spell out what it would do to fix the economy, something
Labour has traditionally only done months before an election.
In April, Tony Blair levelled the same criticism at the
party he led to three election wins, warning it was in danger of
becoming a protest movement without electable policies.
For now, Labour has put forward a broad five-point strategy
to boost the economy if it came to power.
It says it would levy a tax on bankers' bonuses to raise
money to create jobs for young people and to build affordable
homes, and would bring forward long-term investment projects.
Balls is regarded as one of Labour's "big beasts".
He unsuccessfully ran for the party leadership in 2010, a
contest he and others lost to Ed Miliband, the current leader.
An accomplished violin player and a keen marathon runner,
Balls has broken ranks with many in his party by saying he
thinks Labour should consider offering voters a referendum on
Britain's membership of the European Union, something it has so
far shied away from doing.
Married to Yvette Cooper, Labour's spokesperson on interior
affairs, he has three children. He and his wife were the first
married couple to serve together in the British cabinet.
Since 2010, he has represented a constituency in northern
England in parliament.