* Labour seeks to convince voters it can run the economy
* Would-be finance minister, Ed Balls, to speak on spending
* Balls to promise 'iron discipline' if Labour wins power
* To scrap winter fuel subsidies for rich pensioners
By William Schomberg
LONDON, June 3 Britain's opposition Labour party
will seek to convince sceptical voters it is fit to run the
economy by promising "iron discipline" on spending and pledging
some cuts to welfare benefits if it wins the 2015 election.
Would-be finance minister, Ed Balls, will say on Monday that
winter fuel subsidies for the richest pensioners will be
scrapped if Labour wins power, a small saving but a sign that
the party is determined to show it can cut social spending.
The leadership of the centre-left party that ran Britain for
13 years until 2010 has come under pressure from internal
critics, including former Prime Minister Tony Blair, who say it
is short on specific policy ideas.
Labour has a 10-point lead over the Conservatives in opinion
polls. But it lags on the question of who is best to run the
economy with memories still fresh in voters' minds of how it
managed Britain in the run-up to the financial crisis.
Balls, who was a top finance official in the last Labour
government, blamed the need for future cuts on Britain's current
Conservative-led coalition government which he accuses of
failing to do enough now to get the economy growing again.
"We will have to govern in a very different way and in
circumstances very different to what we have known for many
years," he will say in a speech at Thomson Reuters in London
that is due to begin at 0930 am local time (0830 GMT).
"The situation we will inherit will require a very different
kind of Labour government to those which have gone before."
On Thursday, Labour leader Ed Miliband will follow up with
another speech on welfare reform, underscoring how the party
wants to give voters a sense of its policies even if it remains
reluctant about spelling them out two years before the election.
Britain's economy has largely flat-lined for three years as
Prime Minister David Cameron focused on cutting public spending
and the euro zone crisis caused havoc in key export markets.
Last month, the International Monetary Fund said Britain
should bring forward infrastructure spending immediately to help
the slow recovery, a call the government is unlikely to heed.
George Osborne, Britain's finance minister or chancellor of
the exchequer, has stuck with his plan of 2010 to eliminate
Britain's budget deficit, one of the biggest in the European
Union. He aims to announce 11.5 billion pounds of spending cuts
for the fiscal year 2015-16 at the end of June.
When the coalition government took office in 2010, the
budget deficit was a towering 11 percent of gross domestic
product (GDP) as the global economy slumped and Britain paid
dearly for its reliance on its banking sector to bring in tax
revenues.
"TOUGH INHERITANCE"
Balls has accused Osborne of throttling the economy with his
austerity programme and on Monday he will try to make the blame
for future cuts stick firmly with the current government.
"With the Chancellor refusing to change course, Labour must
start planning now for what will be a very tough inheritance in
2015," Balls will say. "It will require us to govern in a very
different way with much less money around. We will need an iron
discipline and a relentless focus on our priorities."
Balls has previously proposed a temporary cut in value-added
tax and a home-building programme to get growth going.
A Labour government would work on the basis of falling
departmental spending and the party will set out a "clear and
balanced plan to support growth, alongside a clear timetable to
get the deficit and the debt down," Balls said.
But there was no detail in his speech notes on what that
timetable might look like.
Instead, he said Labour in power would end winter fuel
subsidies for the richest 5 percent of pensioners. A Labour
official said that would save about 100 million pounds a year.
That kind of idea has been supported by members of the
Liberal Democrats, the minority partner in the Conservatives'
ruling alliance, and might be seen as an overture to the Lib
Dems should there be no clear winner of the 2015 election.