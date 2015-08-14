LONDON Aug 14 Britain's opposition Labour Party
begins voting on Friday for a new leader in a contest to decide
whether the party veers back towards its socialist roots ahead
of a 2020 general election, or fights from a centre-left
position.
Former leader Ed Miliband resigned in May after the party
suffered its most crushing defeat in three decades at the hands
of Prime Minister David Cameron's centre-right Conservatives,
prompting a four-way contest to lead Labour.
Ballot papers are sent out on Friday, with party supporters
asked to make their choice and also to nominate a second pick,
which will be taken into account if there isn't a clear majority
winner. The results will be announced on Sept. 12.
THE CANDIDATES:
Andy Burnham - Burnham wants to reconnect Labour with its
grassroots members on the left, many of whom are based in his
native northern England, whilst also rebuilding relations with
big business that were damaged under Miliband.
He has apologised for the fiscal deficits run under previous
the Labour government, in which he served as a Treasury
minister, but opposes the Conservatives' plans to sharply reduce
welfare spending.
Initially a favourite, Burnham has lost ground, but is seen
by many as the most likely to top a poll when second preference
votes are taken into account. Several large trade unions have
recommended their members make Burnham, 45, their second choice.
Yvette Cooper - Pitching herself as a moderniser who will
lead Labour into the next election by broadening its appeal,
Cooper is aiming to win back voters from both the left and the
right without a drastic change in the party's overall direction.
Cooper, 46, a minister in previous Labour governments, is
currently the party's home affairs spokeswoman.
She is ranked third by bookmakers, but opinion polls have
shown she could benefit from the 'second preference' votes which
are likely to be needed to decide a winner.
Jeremy Corbyn - A veteran hard-left parliamentarian who is
campaigning on an anti-austerity platform. Corbyn has mooted
renationalising Britain's railways and energy sectors and
praises the work of 'The Communist Manifesto' author Karl Marx.
After initially struggling to win enough nominations to get
on the ballot paper, Corbyn, 66, has risen from rank outsider to
favourite with some bookmakers. He has been endorsed by several
major trade unions, which are a crucial source of party funding.
His appeal to Labour's grassroots activists has generated
huge media coverage, although some experts question whether he
will be able to sustain that momentum to meet the threshold for
victory in the ballot.
Liz Kendall - The most centrist of the candidates, Kendall
has warned Labour that unless it regains voters' trust on the
economy it could spend at least a decade out of power.
Kendall, 44, supports deficit reduction and says the country
should run a surplus during times of economic strength. She has
criticised the party's lack of appeal to 'aspirational' voters
during the 2010 election campaign.
Seen as following in the footsteps of centrist three-time
election winning former leader Tony Blair, she has fallen to the
back of the race to lead the party according to both opinion
polls and bookmakers.
THE CONTEST:
- The winner of an internal ballot will be announced on
Sept. 12.
- Ballot papers will be sent out on Aug. 14 to party members
and members of affiliated trade union. Non-members are also
allowed to vote if they pay a 3 pound ($5) fee to register as a
party supporter.
- Voting closes on Sept. 10.
- Supporters are asked to vote for their first and second
preferences to lead the party.
- All supporters have equal voting rights. An electoral
college system, used in the party's 2010 leadership contest, was
abandoned for the current election.
- To win, a candidate has to get over half of the first
preference votes cast.
- If no candidates wins a majority on the first preference,
the last-placed candidate is eliminated and the second
preferences of those who voted for them are re-allocated. If
this gives one candidate more than 50 percent, they are declared
winner.
- If, by eliminating the last-placed candidate and
reallocating their votes, there is still no clear winner, the
process is repeated and the third-placed candidate is
eliminated.
