By William James
LONDON, Aug 14 Britain's opposition Labour Party
on Friday began voting for a new leader in a contest that polls
indicate will be won by Jeremy Corbyn, a veteran fan of Karl
Marx who has upstaged rivals by promising a radical shift back
to the party's socialist roots.
The victor will have to marshal supporters in a referendum
on European Union membership and is likely to be the main
challenger to Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives in
the 2020 election.
After Labour's worst election defeat since 1987 in May, four
contenders are battling in a selection process characterised by
Labour's most successful leader, Tony Blair, as a tug of war
between the party's head and its heart.
On one side are those who say that a left-wing outcry over
the Conservative government's spending cuts shows Labour should
move closer to its founding principles, rooted in the socialist
and trade union movements of the early 20th century.
On the other side are those who insist the party can only
hope to win in 2020 if it reclaims the centre ground from which
it enjoyed its most prolific election success.
Blair, who won the 1997, 2001 and 2005 elections, has said
Labour faces annihilation if it picks Corbyn.
The most "Blairite" candidate, member of parliament Liz
Kendall, has also warned of electoral oblivion if Corbyn wins.
"I don't want to see Labour submit our resignation letter to
the British people as a serious party of government," Kendall
told BBC radio.
But supporters look set to reject a return to Blair's 'New
Labour' centrist stance which embraced closer ties with business
whilst increasing spending on health, education and welfare.
Kendall lags in fourth place according to bookmakers and
polls after struggling to sell her vision of a Labour that
espouses fiscal discipline.
The remaining two candidates, former ministers Andy Burnham
and Yvette Cooper, are campaigning from a more orthodox
centre-left position, seeking to broaden the party's appeal.
Both campaigns are based on a promise to win back voters who
ditched them in May for either the perceived economic competence
of Cameron's centre-right Conservatives, the surge in
nationalist sentiment in Scotland or the anti-European Union
appeal of the UK Independence Party (UKIP).
The winner will be announced on Sept. 12 after a ballot of
more than 600,000 voters, made up of party members, affiliated
trade union members and other registered supporters.
The Guardian, the main left-leaning broadsheet newspaper,
endorsed Cooper, while the Daily Mirror, a Labour-supporting
tabloid, came out in support of Burnham.
But Corbyn's calls for renationalisation and more government
spending have thrilled party activists and Labour's trade union
backers, fuelling the rise of the 66-year-old member of
parliament from rank outsider to bookmakers' favourite.
HARD-LEFT INFILTRATORS
"It's been fascinating - and exhilarating - watching this
movement mushroom over the last few weeks," Corbyn said.
"This campaign is about spreading a message of hope and
change based on the central choice - five years or more of
continued austerity, or a plan for investment and growth that
stands up for the majority."
Corbyn's campaign has also tapped into a frustration with
Britain's political classes, who are criticised by many voters
for being too carefully polished and lacking in big ideas.
Usually seen in a rumpled jacket and open-necked beige shirt
- complete with white vest showing underneath - Corbyn has
sought to energise disillusioned voters with a promise of a
radical alternative to centrist politics.
Opinion polls show that as ballot papers begin arriving in
email inboxes and dropping onto doormats, around half will be
returned with backing for anti-war protester Corbyn, and his
policies of higher taxes for businesses and the rich.
"I would personally be astonished if Corbyn does not end up
as Labour's leader," said Peter Kellner, president of pollsters
YouGov which this week showed Corbyn commanded 53 percent of
support among eligible voters.
The prospect of a Corbyn victory has prompted warnings the
party is repeating mistakes of the 1980s when a left-wing
insurgency split Labour in two and set up a humiliating 1983
election defeat.
Fears that the current leadership contest has been hijacked
by hard-left sympathisers and rival political parties have led
some Labour lawmakers to call for the vote to be suspended.
This week Labour said it had disbarred 1,200 people because
they had expressed support for another party, and would continue
to vet new supporters taking advantage of a rule change allowing
non members to pay a 3 pound ($5) fee to vote in the contest.
Among the exiled voters was a mischievous lawmaker from
Cameron's Conservatives - many of whose members are delighted at
the prospect of a Corbyn win granting them an unopposed run at
the centre-ground.
Despite Corbyn's 32 percent lead over his nearest rival,
Burnham, opinion does not need to shift far before other
candidates have the upper hand. The rules of the contest mean
that unless one candidate wins more than 50 percent of the vote,
supporters' second preferences begin to be taken into account.
Campaigning against candidates grouped relatively tightly in
centre-left territory, Corbyn is seen as unlikely to be many
voters' second choice. Kendall and Cooper have both urged their
supporters to pick anyone but Corbyn as their second choice.
