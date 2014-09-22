By William Schomberg
MANCHESTER, England, Sept 22 Britain's
opposition Labour party promised on Monday to keep a firm grip
on spending if it wins next year's election, seeking to persuade
voters with tough budget talk that the recovering economy will
be safe in its hands.
It was an early broadside in a campaign shaken up by disputes
over powers for the United Kingdom's regions following
Scotland's No" to independence vote.
Labour is narrowly ahead of Prime Minister David Cameron's
right-leaning Conservatives in opinion polls but lags far behind
in terms of who voters trust most to run the economy.
Ed Balls, Labour's finance minister-in-waiting, said a
Labour government would limit rises in child benefit payments,
warning party members at the same time that it was a taste of
more tough spending pledges to come.
"We have learned from our past and our mistakes," Balls told
Labour's last party conference before the election in May. "We
are tough enough to make the difficult decisions."
The party has irked some business leaders by promising to
raise Britain's minimum wage to help ease what it dubs a
cost-of-living crisis, but it knows it must do more to counter
its image as a tax-and-spend party.
Promising measures designed to prove it is fiscally
responsible is fraught with risk since doing so also means
curbing spending on core social policies, something that could
alienate traditional supporters.
The economy is expected to be the key battle ground for the
2015 election, but political disagreements over how to grant
Scotland and the rest of Britain greater devolution have also
risen to the fore after Scots rejected independence in part
because they were offered new powers anyway.
Cameron's Conservatives are trying to cast themselves as the
lone champions of the rights of the English, the majority nation
in the United Kingdom, while Labour say they want to set up a
constitutional convention after the next election to discuss
UK-wide devolution.
TOUGH BUDGETS
Balls reiterated Labour's pledge to get the current budget -
which excludes spending on investment - into surplus during the
2015-2020 parliament and to have the national debt falling as
soon as possible by sticking to a fiscal plan that goes almost
as far as that of the Conservatives.
"We will not make promises we cannot meet and that we cannot
afford," he told hundreds of party members in Manchester,
northern England.
The Conservative government likes to remind voters how Balls
was part of the Labour government which was in charge when the
2008 financial crisis struck.
Compounding the problem for Balls, Britain's economy has
staged a much stronger-than-expected recovery since mid-2013.
In an attempt to prove Labour's credentials to keep on
bringing down Britain's still large budget deficit, Balls said
he would cap rises in child welfare payments at 1 percent for
the first two years of the next parliament.
That pledge represented an extension of the current
government's plans and is likely to prove unpopular with
Labour's left wing.
Len McCluskey, the leader of Britain's biggest trade union,
said working people had "had enough talk of economic credibility
which means credibility with the bond markets but not with the
unemployed".
The party has previously said it would take other measures
to curb welfare spending, including capping subsidies for
heating to exclude wealthy pensioners.
It also has its sights on the rich with a plan to
reintroduce a 50p income tax rate, raise more taxes from
properties worth more than 2 million pounds and tighten tax
rules for hedge fund executives.
Balls said on Monday he would cut ministers' salaries by 5
percent and freeze them until Labour balances the books, a move
that was immediately criticised by the Conservatives as making
only a miniscule impact on the budget deficit.
Labour leader Ed Miliband on Saturday announced a Labour
government would raise the national minimum wage by more than 25
percent within five years if it wins power next year.
The proposal was met with concern from some business leaders
who said it threatened to derail the way Britain's minimum wages
are set by an independent commission.
"Businesses are in favour of an evidence-based approach to
the minimum wage rather than political parties using it to gain
support from voters," said John Longworth, head of the British
Chambers of Commerce.
(Additional reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Andrew
Osborn/Jeremy Gaunt)