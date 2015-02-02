LONDON Feb 2 Britain's Labour Party on Monday
said businesses' biggest worry about an upcoming election was
that it could lead to an exit from the European Union, rejecting
criticism from a chief executive who said a Labour win would be
a "catastrophe".
On Sunday Stefano Pessina, the head of international
pharmacy chain Wallgreens Boots Alliance Inc. said the
left-leaning party's policies were unhelpful to businesses and
that a Labour government after the May election would be a
"catastrophe" for the country.
Pessina also said that it would be a "big mistake" for
Britain to leave the EU.
Labour's economic spokesman Ed Balls, the man who would
become finance minister if they win the election, seized upon
that comment, turning the fire on Prime Minister David Cameron's
Conservatives by saying the real danger for businesses came from
Cameron's plan to hold a referendum on Britain's EU membership.
"The only tangible thing he (Pessina) says ... was his fear
is of Britain leaving the European Union," Balls told BBC radio.
"That's what I hear from businesses up and down the country
all the time ... when I was in Washington a couple of weeks ago,
the big fear of American policymakers is a Tory
(Conservative)government taking Britain out of Europe."
Cameron has promised the referendum by 2017 to win back
Eurosceptic voters who have defected to the anti-EU UK
Independence Party (UKIP). He wants to negotiate reformed ties
with Europe and, if successful, says he would campaign for
Britain to stay in the bloc.
Labour hold a thin lead over the Conservatives in opinion
polls, but are ranked below their rivals on economic competence,
something which is consistently shown to be high on the list of
key issues for voters ahead of the ballot.
