LONDON, July 27 A senior British lord embroiled
in a scandal over allegations by a tabloid newspaper that he
used cocaine and hired prostitutes, said on Monday he would not
return to Britain's parliament until investigations into his
actions had been completed.
John Sewel stood down from his post as deputy speaker of
Britain's unelected House of Lords at the weekend after he was
filmed snorting what The Sun on Sunday newspaper said was
cocaine with two prostitutes.
He is facing investigations by police and parliamentary
authorities and had come under pressure to quit as a lord.
"I have no intention of returning to the house in any way
until the current investigations have been completed, when in
the light of their outcome I will review my long term position,"
Sewel said in a letter to the clerk of the parliaments.
The clerk said Sewel would be granted a leave of absence
from September 7, when parliament returns from its summer break,
and would not be allowed to attend parliament without giving
three months' notice in writing. He will also not be allowed to
claim any allowances during that time.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan)