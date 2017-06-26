LONDON, June 26 British Prime Minister Theresa May greeted leaders of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party with a smile on Monday as she neared a deal to prop up her minority government.

May walked towards the DUP leaders as they arrived in Downing Street, shaking hands with DUP leader Arlene Foster and posing for photographers with a smile before the black door of Number 10. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton)