* Labour leader Miliband is under pressure
* Media reports say some lawmakers want him to quit
* Election chief calls for unity before 2015 vote
(Updates with Bradshaw, Mann, context)
By Andrew Osborn
LONDON, Nov 7 Britain's opposition Labour party
must "pull together" after reports of a plot against leader Ed
Miliband, or risk its chances in the national election next
year, the party's campaign co-ordinator has warned.
The centre-left party has a narrow lead over Prime Minister
David Cameron's Conservatives in opinion polls before the May
2015 election. But Miliband's personal rating has sunk to its
lowest ever level, raising doubts among supporters about whether
he is capable of delivering an outright win.
Newspaper reports on Thursday said unnamed members of
Miliband's team feared that lawmakers in his own party were
circulating a letter calling for him to resign. Miliband
dismissed the reports as "nonsense."
Derided by the media as socially awkward since he assumed
the party's leadership in 2010, Miliband, an Oxford-educated
career politician, is seen by some in and around his party as an
electoral liability rather than an asset.
Douglas Alexander, the party's general election
co-ordinator, called for unity after the plot whispers.
"He (Miliband) has got challenges but all of us have got
challenges in every political party and everyone of us in the
Labour party has to reflect the reality that divided parties
lose elections," Alexander told BBC TV on Thursday night.
"We have got a profound responsibility ... to pull together
to offer credible change in the face of these tough economic
times and that's exactly what we plan to do."
Several Labour lawmakers toured media studios on Friday
morning to defend Miliband, saying his position was safe.
"He's developed a very good policy programme on energy, on
housing, on jobs and growth and I think he will win the
election," Ben Bradshaw, a Labour parliamentarian, told BBC TV.
Labour's internal rules on changing the party's leader are
complex and make it a lengthy process. Nor does the party have a
tradition, unlike Cameron's Conservatives, of deposing its
leaders even if they are perceived to be failing.
In September, Miliband's party conference rallying cry left
many activists underwhelmed after he conceded he had forgotten
chunks in his speech covering the vital electoral issues of
immigration and the budget deficit.
Some Labour lawmakers in seats in northern England have
since become nervous about a threat posed by the anti-EU UK
Independence Party (UKIP) after it came close to beating Labour
in a by-election last month.
The disgruntled lawmakers believe Miliband is too
London-centric and too focused on academic policy debates rather
than engaging with voters' concerns on "doorstep issues" such as
immigration.
"He needs to be doing the right thing," John Mann, a Labour
lawmaker who has criticised Miliband in the past, told BBC
radio. "We do not need more policies ... We need him out and
about, literally on the doorstep, listening to people and
reflecting on what they are saying."
A poll last week which showed Labour was facing collapse
next year in Scotland, one of its traditional heartlands, has
caused further alarm. It suggested the pro-independence Scottish
National Party (SNP) was siphoning off its support.
The poll results, if repeated next year, suggested Labour
could lose 90 percent of its lawmakers in Scotland, making an
overall win unlikely in what is expected to be a closely-fought
UK-wide election.
(Editing by Guy Faulconbridge/Jeremy Gaunt)