LONDON Dec 17 A police officer has been
arrested on suspicion of leaking information to national
newspapers about former British minister Andrew Mitchell's
outburst at officers on Downing Street, Scotland Yard said on
Sunday.
The unnamed constable, working in London's Metropolitan
Police with the Diplomatic Protection Group, was arrested on
Saturday on suspicion of misconduct in public office before
being bailed on Sunday.
The officer, who has been suspended from duty, was taken to
a London police station. He is due to return on an unspecified
date in January next year.
Mitchell, the former Chief Whip responsible for keeping
discipline among lawmakers in Prime Minister David Cameron's
Conservative Party, was accused of calling police "plebs", after
being told to get off his bicycle as he left Downing Street in
October.
He resigned after failing to shake off accusations he called
police the insult laden with snobbery that fuelled perceptions
Cameron's government is out of touch with voters.
Pleb is short for plebeian, relating to the common people of
ancient Rome, and also meaning coarse or vulgar.