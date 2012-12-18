* TV report says police officer may have made up allegation
* Government calls for urgent police investigation
* Row fuelled image that ruling Conservatives were elitist
* Diplomatic protection officer arrested at weekend
By Tim Castle
LONDON, Dec 18 A British former minister who
quit after failing to shake off claims that he called police
"plebs" called for an inquiry on Tuesday after a television
programme said he may have been falsely accused and the victim
of a dirty tricks campaign.
Prime Minister David Cameron's office said the programme's
suggestion that a police officer may have fabricated evidence
against Andrew Mitchell was "exceptionally serious" and urged
police to investigate the matter urgently.
The disclosures threaten to further undermine relations
between politicians and police at a time when the government is
cutting force budgets to meet its deficit reduction target.
Mitchell resigned as the "chief whip" in charge of
maintaining discipline in Cameron's Conservative party in
October after weeks of negative headlines over the alleged
insult.
His reported use of the offending word was highly damaging
to the ruling Conservatives, reinforcing an image of an elitist
government out of touch with ordinary Britons financially
squeezed at a time of economic austerity.
Mitchell admitted swearing at police officers outside
Cameron's Downing Street offices when told to wheel his bicycle
out through a side exit, but denied calling them "plebs", an
old-fashioned insult laden with snobbery.
Channel 4 News said previously unseen CCTV footage of
Mitchell's confrontation with officers at the security gates
raised doubts over the veracity of an account of the incident
recorded in a police log and leaked to a newspaper.
It also said there were questions over an email sent to a
Conservative lawmaker, supposedly from a member of the public
who saw the encounter, after it discovered the sender was a
police officer who told the programme he had not actually been
there.
The email and leaked logs said several members of the public
had overheard and been shocked by Mitchell's alleged outburst.
However, the CCTV footage appears to show the street outside the
gates almost empty of bystanders.
"EXCEPTIONALLY SERIOUS"
Mitchell said the email's claims were untrue and "clearly
designed to destabilise me".
"It has certainly shaken my life-long support and confidence
in the police and I believe now there should be a full inquiry
so that we can get to the bottom of this," Mitchell told Channel
4 News.
Cameron's office called on police to urgently establish what
had happened. "Any allegations that a serving police officer
posed as a member of the public and fabricated evidence against
a cabinet minister are exceptionally serious," a Downing Street
spokesman said.
The Police Federation, which represents officers, had
exploited the "pleb" row in its campaigns against cuts to force
budgets and changes to working conditions, but denied on Tuesday
it was part of a conspiracy to unseat the minister.
The TV report came after London's police force on Saturday
arrested and suspended from duty a police officer over the leaks
to newspapers about Mitchell's confrontation.
A police watchdog supervising the investigation said the
inquiry was focused on the validity of the officer's claim to a
member of parliament that he had witnessed the incident.
The arrested officer, a member of the Diplomatic Protection
Group, was not on duty at the time of the incident, the London
force said.