By Tim Castle
LONDON, Dec 19 British police investigating
claims an officer fabricated evidence that led to a minister
resigning said on Wednesday they were looking for any signs of a
conspiracy in an affair that could damage the force's
reputation.
The officer posed as a member of the public and falsely
claimed to have witnessed a row between cabinet minister Andrew
Mitchell and police outside Prime Minister David Cameron's
Downing Street office, according to a Channel 4 News report.
Mitchell quit as the "Chief Whip" in charge of maintaining
discipline in Cameron's parliamentary Conservative party in
October following weeks of negative headlines in which he failed
to shake off the accusation that he called the officers "plebs".
The class-ridden insult was highly damaging for Mitchell and
the Conservatives because it played into opposition claims that
the government is elitist and out of touch with ordinary Britons
squeezed at a time of economic austerity.
Reports of the confrontation came just days after two
unarmed female police officers were shot dead in northern
England, fuelling the indignation of police representatives
already angry over government reductions in force budgets.
The Police Federation, which represents ordinary officers,
relentlessly exploited the "plebs" row in its campaign against
the cutbacks and changes in working conditions, but has denied
conspiring to unseat the minister.
Mitchell, who admitted and apologised for swearing at the
officers after they refused to let him ride his bicycle through
the main Downing Street gates, maintains he never uttered the
pejorative word which he said was used to destroy his career.
On Wednesday, Mitchell's political fortunes were reviving
with colleagues calling for his return to government as doubt
was cast over the police account of the incident.
Mitchell was warmly welcomed by other lawmakers as they
gathered in parliament for Cameron's weekly question and answer
session.
"A police officer posing as a member of the public and
sending an email potentially to blacken the name of a cabinet
minister is a very serious issue and does need to be seriously
investigated," Cameron told the chamber's packed benches.
Channel 4 News said the officer had not been present at the
incident, despite sending an email to a Conservative lawmaker
claiming to have been a witness to the row.
The officer had also not disclosed in the email he was a
policeman and had posed as a concerned member of the public, the
programme added.
PUBLIC TRUST
The TV report, broadcast on Tuesday, also questioned the
veracity of a leaked police log of the confrontation which, like
the email, said other bystanders had been present outside the
gates and had been "shocked" by Mitchell's language.
Previously unseen CCTV footage of the incident aired by the
programme showed the street was almost empty of bystanders.
London's police force said the allegation that an officer
fabricated evidence was extremely serious and went "to the very
heart of the public's trust in the police service".
At the weekend it arrested a police officer on suspicion of
misconduct and said it was investigating his claim to have
witnessed the Downing Street incident.
It said he was a member of its Diplomatic Protection Group
but was not on duty at the time.
The investigation, conducted by 30 officers, would
"establish if there is any evidence of a conspiracy between this
officer and any other person," the force said.
"This is a large scale and complex investigation that has
grown to incorporate numerous lines of inquiry. The
investigation will not be short."