BRIEF-HMS Group signs RUB 6.3 bln contract
* SAYS 6.3 BILLION RUBLES CONTRACT IS NEXT STAGE OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED CONTRACT OF 10.2 BILLION RUBLES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, June 13 British junior finance minister Lucy Neville-Rolfe, who was responsible for liaising with the financial services industry over Brexit, said on Tuesday that she had left the government.
"Today I am leaving the government. May I thank all @hmtreasury @beisgovuk & @DCMS and colleagues in @UKHouseofLords for their support," Neville-Rolfe said in a statement on Twitter.
Neville-Rolfe became a Conservative member of Britain's upper house of parliament in October 2013 after a career at retailer Tesco and earlier in Britain's civil service.
Prime Minister Theresa May appointed Neville-Rolfe as commercial secretary to the Treasury in December, after she had worked since 2014 as a junior minister in the government departments responsible for culture and business. (Reporting by Kate Holton, writing by David Milliken)
* SAYS 6.3 BILLION RUBLES CONTRACT IS NEXT STAGE OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED CONTRACT OF 10.2 BILLION RUBLES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* UK energy regulator Ofgem said it will shortly be setting out the work it has underway and further options it can explore to combat high costs for consumers in the country's energy market.
June 22 British transport company Go-Ahead Group Plc said on Thursday it was on track to meet its full-year profit forecast as strong bus passenger numbers in some regions offset still slow revenue growth at Southern railways following strike action.